Top story: Greta Thunberg safely arrives in NYC with Pierre Casiraghi

Malizia II was met by a throng of supporters and media at a marina near the southern tip of Manhattan. Supporters chanted “welcome Greta” as the Swedish teenager stepped off the yacht, shook some outstretched hands and said that it felt like the ground was shaking beneath her feet.

She said that her journey to New York on a solar-powered yacht was symbolic of the lengths young people will take to confront the climate crisis.

This story was originally published on 29 August 2019