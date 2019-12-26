Top story: Greta Thunberg safely arrives in NYC with Pierre Casiraghi

Thursday, December 26, 2019
Malizia II was met by a throng of supporters and media at a marina near the southern tip of Manhattan. Supporters chanted “welcome Greta” as the Swedish teenager stepped off the yacht, shook some outstretched hands and said that it felt like the ground was shaking beneath her feet.
She said that her journey to New York on a solar-powered yacht was symbolic of the lengths young people will take to confront the climate crisis.
This story was originally published on 29 August 2019
Teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg has landed safe and sound in New York City with co-captains Pierre Casiraghi and Boris Hermann on the Malizia II.
