Weather
Monaco, MC
overcast clouds
13.9 ° C
15 °
12.2 °
47%
1.5kmh
90%
Fri
13 °
Sat
12 °
Sun
11 °
Mon
11 °
Tue
11 °
Thursday, December 26, 2019

News

Brought to you by: Pastor Real Estate & Barclays

Breaking News

Orange weather alert: intense rain, storms, possible flooding

Top story: Greta Thunberg safely arrives in NYC with Pierre Casiraghi

Top story: Greta Thunberg safely arrives in NYC with Pierre Casiraghi

By Stephanie Horsman - December 26, 2019

Teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg has landed safe and sound in New York City with co-captains Pierre Casiraghi and Boris Hermann on the Malizia II.

After 3,000 nautical miles (5,556km) and two weeks, the Malazia II, a zero emissions sailing yacht carrying the 16-year-old Swedish environmental warrior and skippered by Pierre Casiraghi and Boris Hermann, fulfilled their mission of crossing the Atlantic leaving no carbon footprint. 

The trip began on 14th August from Plymouth and was marked by rough seas with winds whipping up to 30 knots, several cold fronts and some minor situations arising. Other discomforts included the fact the boat had no toilet or shower facilities and the crew lived on freeze-dried food during the crossing.

Greta’s father Svante Thunberg and documentary filmmaker Nathan Grossman were also on board.  

An emotional Pierre Casiraghi sent a message minutes before landing on Wednesday, commending “The courage and determination of Greta, who behaved exceptionally well on board Malizia II, despite extreme living conditions, and thank you to the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation and all the support we received during this great adventure across the Atlantic.”

Malizia II was met by a throng of supporters and media at a marina near the southern tip of Manhattan. Supporters chanted “welcome Greta” as the Swedish teenager stepped off the yacht, shook some outstretched hands and said that it felt like the ground was shaking beneath her feet.

Thunberg is in New York City participating at the United Nations climate summit, before making a tour of the United States and Canada, then will be heading to Chile for the COP25 conference in November.

She said that her journey to New York on a solar-powered yacht was symbolic of the lengths young people will take to confront the climate crisis.

This story was originally published on 29 August 2019

shares
SHARE
Previous articleTop story: Monaco Life talks to Samy Sass, owner of the iconic Sass Café
Next articleTop story: Interview with Ambassador to China Catherine Fautrier

Editors pics

December 25, 2019 | Local News

Top story: Positioning Monaco in digital world: the plan

The Prince's Government has delivered its vision of Monaco’s digital transformation, which has been developed over the past 12 months.

0
October 19, 2019 | Local News

New tech lab to fast track digital transition of schools

The government is equipping teachers with the knowledge and tools they need to shape a generation of digital savvy students with the launch of a new tech laboratory. ‘EduLab Monaco’ was inaugurated on Thursday 17th October by HSH Prince Albert II. It forms part of the #ExtendedMonaco program and provides a space for teachers to […]

0
July 15, 2019 | Local News

Launch of the Monaco Yachting Guide 2019

Around one hundred of the most senior figures in Monaco’s yachting sector have come together to celebrate the launch of the Monaco Yachting Guide 2019.

0
July 15, 2019 | Local News

In numbers: women in the workplace

New IMSEE figures have revealed where women are placed in the business world of Monaco, and the results are less than surprising.

0

daily

December 26, 2019 | Local News

Top story: Greta Thunberg safely arrives in NYC with Pierre Casiraghi

Stephanie Horsman

Teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg has landed safe and sound in New York City with co-captains Pierre Casiraghi and Boris Hermann on the Malizia II.

0
December 26, 2019 | Local News

Top story: Monaco Life talks to Samy Sass, owner of the iconic Sass Café

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco Life speaks to Samy Sass at his newly renovated restaurant Sass Café to talk about what it takes to create a legend in Monaco.

0
December 26, 2019 | Local News

Top story: Monaco celebrates successful state visit

Cassandra Tanti

The historic visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan has been hailed a success, amid one of the biggest lockdowns ever seen.

0
December 26, 2019 | Local News

Top story: Dali as you’ve never seen before

Cassandra Tanti

This week, the Grimaldi Forum Monaco will swing open the doors to its highly anticipated summer exhibition, showcasing the works and artistic processes of prominent Spanish surrealist Salvador Dalí.

0
MORE STORIES

Sun. Sept 22 – Grande Saison Series:...

Local News Staff Writer -
Sunday 22 September, 18:00, Rainier III Auditorium: Grande Saison Series: concert by the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Juraj Valcuha with Erika Sunnegardh, soprano, Julia Gertseva, mezzo-soprano, Peter Mikulas, baritone-bass, Ludovit Ludha, tenor and the Slovak Philharmonic Choir. On the agenda: Leos Janacek and Sergeï Rachmaninov. As a prelude to the concert, presentation of works at 17:00 by André Peyrègne. For information, call: + 377 98 06 28 28

Monaco City Council hosts 2019 Senior Games

Local News Stephanie Horsman -
The 3rd edition of the Senior Games was held last week showing that competitive spirit is alive and well amongst the Principality’s young at heart. Put on by the Monaco City Council Department of Seniors and Social Action, the games were held at the Espace Leo Ferré with four teams competing in three different activities: belote, darts and petanque. The four teams, Amicale des Aines Monegasques, the Hector Otto Foundation, the Club Le Temps de Vivre and the Recipients of Home Help from the Mairie first met for a luncheon organised by the Town Hall and were treated to an opening speech given by Mayor Georges Marsan. The games then commenced and were punctuated throughout the afternoon with live performances given by the young dancers of Dolls Stars, who not only entertained the crowd but also served as flag bearers, medal distributors and collectors of scoring sheets. By 5pm, the winners were announced with the Mayor and several other elected officials in attendance. Club Le Temps de Vivre were the victors in darts but it was the Amicale des Aines Monegasques who came out on top winning both petanque and belote, earning them the Winner’s Trophy for most overall points for the third year running. The day was a great success all around, and both participants and bystanders await next year’s games.   Photo courtesy Monaco City Council 