Grimaldi Forum boasts jam-packed spring/summer season
By Stephanie Horsman - March 16, 2022
As restrictions ease all over Europe and the world, the Grimaldi Forum is back with a spring and summer season filled with professional events, festivals and conferences.
Grimaldi Forum has a line-up of events for practically every field under the prolific Monaco sun this spring and summer ranging from events in areas of health, finance, automotive, art, film and television, and information and communication technologies.
Going on right now until 17th March is the One-to-One Retail E-commerce Monaco conference, a three-day event featuring business and social meetings and where emerging trends are revealed.
Then from 31st March to 2nd April is the Aesthetic and Anti-Aging Medicine World Conference (AMWC), celebrating its 20th year. The AMWC is a must for practitioners of aesthetic and anti-aging medicine with over 12,000 participants from 130 countries attending this hybrid event and sharing the latest in techniques, ideas and knowledge.
Next up is the Monte Carlo Comedy Film Festival. Running from 25th to 30th April, the 19th edition of the festival will screen all festival entrants’ films culminating in an awards ceremony attended by international guests and stars and featuring various shows and exhibits by famous artists. It’s a glittering event in the world of comedy and one sure to tickle the funny bone.
On a more cerebral note, the Datacloud Global Conference is being held on 26th and 27th April, gathering senior executives from the data, edge, cloud, digital infrastructure and AI worlds. Alongside the conference, the 2022 Datacloud Global Awards ceremony will take place on the 25th and will celebrate the newest innovations in the industry.
Sustainable investment management is in the spotlight on 11th and 12th May at IM Power – a series of world-class events featuring noted speakers, exceptional content and unbeatable networking opportunities.
Taking place during the Historic Grand Prix weekend on 14th May, RM Sotheby’s is coming to the Forum for an auction of prestigious and rare cars, from hyper cars to historic. Auto enthusiasts won’t want to miss this event.
Then on 17th and 19th May, its Ready for IT!, a one to one meeting of digital transition and security pros, showcasing the latest trends and the companies who are putting them out.
Film buffs get ready for the 2nd edition of the Monaco Streaming Film Festival from 31st May to 2nd June. Last year’s inaugural event brought together industry leaders, talent and distributors in a virtual setting, plus offered a selection of incredible films including some premieres. This year, visitors can come for face-to-face meet ups as well as virtual ones for an enhanced experience. Monaco Life is proud to be a media partner for this exciting event, so stay tuned for our exclusive interviews.
One of the Grimaldi Forum’s biggest and most anticipated events, Top Marques, is back and ready to rumble from 8th to 12th June. Billed as the “world’s most exclusive car show” by the New York Times, Top Marques thrills with the latest models of luxury, performance and super cars alongside mythical sports cars from the 1950s to 90s.
More glam from the 17th to 21st of June for the 61st Monte-Carlo Festival of Television. This not-to-be-missed TV event brings together studios, television networks, digital platforms and stars in a five-day event culminating in the Golden Nymph Awards. The event has something for TV lovers of all genres, featuring global premieres, anniversary tributes, behind the scenes panels and signing sessions.
Rounding out the season is artmonte-carlo from 14th to 16th July. The art fair is in its 6th edition and is establishing Monaco as a leading platform for contemporary and modern art and design.
March is colon cancer awareness month and the Princess Grace Hospital Centre is inviting people over the age of 50 to come in and get tested. It takes only five minutes, it is free, and it could save lives.
The MC Summer Concert is returning after a two year hiatus, and organisers are putting out a call to young artists to be part of the show.
[caption id="attachment_14195" align="alignleft" width="400"] Jan E. Frydman, Head of Delegation of the Swedish Bar Association to the Council of European Bars and Law Societies[/caption]
The Swedish Bar Association’s annual conference will hold its Gala at the Monaco Yacht Club on Saturday, March 25. The dinner will be held in the presence of HE Veronika Wand-Danielsson, Ambassador of Sweden to France and Monaco, Patricia Husson, Consul General of Sweden to Monaco, Alexis Marquet, Batonnier de Monaco, and Jan E. Frydman, Head of Delegation of the Swedish Bar Association to the Council of European Bars and Law Societies.
The evening will conclude a two-day international congress in Nice and Monaco. Mr Frydman, who is also Special Adviser to the European Commissioner for Trade, has been in charge of organising of the prestigious event. “Every year, and for the past 20 some years now, the International Chapter holds an annual meeting somewhere in the world, as it is supposed to cover all Members practicing outside of Sweden,” Mr Frydman told Monaco Life. “And in connection with that, the Chapter also organises the annual ‘International Days’, available to all Members of the Swedish Bar. We have been in London, Paris, Istanbul, Barcelona, Lisbon and elsewhere.”
Wanting to offer participants an opportunity to learn more about his favourite location, Mr Frydman chose Monaco, which he finds a fascinating country “that has so much more to offer than low taxes and glamour”. Of course, he added, “Monaco is an unusually well functioning society with a genuine life behind the beautiful facade that is interesting to explore and is less known. And Monaco can offer the highest quality in terms of accessibility, service, safety, gastronomy and cultural events, and has some of the world's most outstanding venues.”
The Côte d’Azur is one of the most popular regions for Swedes living abroad and the Swedish club, Rivieraklubben, counts 2,000 members, unusually high for a local association. “The latest figures I have is that some 30,000 Swedes live permanently in France, of which, in the PACA region, 10,000 reside full-time with 10,000 owning a second home. I also understand there are some 300 Swedes living in Monaco,” the lawyer commented.
This week’s conference in Nice and Monaco will be attended by more 100 Swedish lawyers practicing in Sweden and around the world, and it will include International Days, covering two days of seminars and speeches to update participants on the activities of the Bar, and on current legal issues of particular relevance.
The Swedish Bar Association – Le Barreau de Suède – is divided into several regional chapters, and each Member of the Bar also belongs to such a local chapter, depending on where in Sweden she or he practices law. The close to 100 Members who practice Swedish law outside of Sweden belong to the International Chapter.
“This year we will cover the legal systems in France and Monaco, how to do business in France and Monaco, and how to buy real estate in the region,” Mr Frydman, who’s been a Member of the Bar since 2001, said. “We will also discuss current legal issues such as the impact of Brexit on the legal profession, issues related to the Swedish constitution and the rule of law. The seminars satisfy part of the annual continuing education requirement for Members.”
Founded in 1887, the Swedish Bar Association has approximately 5,700 Members and organises all formally practicing lawyers in Sweden; only Members of the Bar may use the professional title “advokat”.
“I have served as a Director of the International Chapter, and as a Member of the Board of Governors. I am currently the Bar’s Head of Delegation to the Council of European Bars and Law Societies, Mr Frydman detailed. “In that capacity, I represent the Bar in front of all European Bar Associations on topics involving the international and cross-border practice of law, and broader issues such as democracy, rule of law and human rights.”
Unrelated to the Bar, Mr Frydman has an official function serving as the Conseiller to the European Commissioner for Trade – or the European Trade Minister – work in Brussels.
The Swedish Bar Association’s annual conference runs from March 24-25, 2017 in Nice and Monaco.