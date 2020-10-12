Weather
9 ° C
9°C
Monday, October 12, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

1 new cases of Covid-19 on 11 Oct. in Monaco brings total to 234: 3 residents hospitalised, 21 home monitored, 209 healed, 1 resident death

Grimaldi Forum continues pink campaign

Grimaldi Forum continues pink campaign

By Stephanie Horsman - October 12, 2020

Pink Ribbon Day, celebrated on the 9th October in honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, saw many of the Principality’s landmarks bathed in pink, including the Grimaldi Forum which has pledged to carry on lighting up every Thursday this month. 

You’d be forgiven for thinking you were seeing the world with rose-coloured glasses on Friday night, as monuments all over Monaco were lit up in pink in honour of Pink Ribbon Day and Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Prince’s Palace, the National Council, the Metropole Monte-Carlo Hotel, the Tour Odéon, the Monaco Yacht Club, the Columbus Hotel, the Monte-Carlo Casino, the Oceanographic Museum, as well as the Grimaldi Forum all joined together to promote the cause and remind people to get checked for this disease, the most common cancer to affect women worldwide with more than two million new cases each year.

The Grimaldi Forum has even decided to go the extra mile and will be lighting up every Thursday this month.

As the epidemic this past year kept many people home, the number of breast cancer screenings plummeted. “One of the consequences of the global pandemic we are living is a massive influx of Covid-19 testing, to the detriment of breast cancer screening,” said Natasha Frost-Savio, President and Founder of Pink Ribbon Monaco. “The Princess Grace Hospital Centre has alerted us to the significant drop in mammograms in the past months. This drop in testing prevents early diagnosis, with serious health consequences. We need to redouble our attention to the first signs of the disease and encourage women to get tested, more than ever.”

Monaco is one of more than 40 countries and 200 large cities who have become part of the cause and who have joined in the fight.

 

Photo © Anthony Oberst

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleNew Monegasque Ambassadors in Austria and Andorra
Next articleMEB to partner with Nice CCI

Editors pics

October 9, 2020 | Business & Finance

What keeps me up at night: Coronavirus and the difficult road ahead

Acclaimed entrepreneur James Caan CBE explores the long-lasting effects he believes the pandemic will have on the job market and the way the world functions economically.

0
October 8, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: MonacoTech Director Lionel Galfré

Monaco Life talks to the director of the Principality’s business incubator about the importance of nurturing start-ups and what it means for Monaco.

0
October 5, 2020 | Local News

Interview: Olivier Franceschelli, Head of Private Banking in Monaco

In taking the lead at Barclays Private Bank Monaco, Olivier Franceschelli will further strengthen Barclays position as the longest-serving foreign wealth manager in the Principality.

0
September 29, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Nuclear technology to boost early cancer detection

The Princess Grace Hospital has unveiled its new €8.2 million Nuclear Medicine Department, housing the latest equipment to treat a wider number of pathologies faster and earlier.

0

daily

October 12, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

‘Nightlife’ big winner at Monte-Carlo Comedy Film Festival

Cassandra Tanti

The 17th edition of the Monte-Carlo Comedy Film Festival has been a successful celebration of cinematography in a year that brought the entire industry to a standstill.

0
October 12, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

MEB to partner with Nice CCI

Stephanie Horsman

The Monaco Economic Board and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Nice Côte d’Azur have decided to join forces ahead of the Monaco Business Expo later this month.  

0
October 12, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Grimaldi Forum continues pink campaign

Stephanie Horsman

Pink Ribbon Day saw many of the Principality’s landmarks bathed in pink, including the Grimaldi Forum which has pledged to carry on lighting up every Thursday this month. 

0
October 12, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

New Monegasque Ambassadors in Austria and Andorra

Stephanie Horsman

Andorra have welcomed new Ambassadorial representatives of the Principality to their nations.

0
MORE STORIES

Prince Albert donates exclusive timepiece

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_22140" align="alignnone" width="640"]HSH Prince Albert at Top Marques Watches 2016. Photo: Top Marques HSH Prince Albert at Top Marques Watches 2016. Photo: Top Marques[/caption] Leading Luxury Swiss watch brand TAG Heuer has confirmed its participation at Top Marques Watches & Jewellery, opening during Yacht Show week in Monaco. The famous watch brand, which belongs to the distinguished LVMH group, will be exhibiting its latest timepieces at the third edition of the Principality’s prestigious watch event being held in the Hotel Hermitage Monte-Carlo from September 28 to 30. TAG Heuer is just one of a number of exclusive watch and jewellery brands to have been confirmed for the ‘Pop-up’ show, which opens in the splendid Salle Belle Epoque next Thursdayduring the Monaco Yacht Show. Organisers also revealed on Thursday, September 21, that the patron of the show - HSH Prince Albert - has donated an exclusive timepiece by luxury Swiss watchmaker Breguet for the event’s fundraising auction in aid of Monegasque association Monaco Disease Power. Prince Albert’s extremely generous prize is one of a number of exclusive items that will go under the hammer at the Top Marques Watches & Jewellery Cocktail Party being held on the opening evening of the show. Guests to the invitation-only party in the Salle Belle Epoque will also get the chance to bid for a Franck Dubarry watch as well as art work from three major galleries in the fundraising auction for Monaco Disease Power, an organisation which supports the families of children with physical disabilities or mental illness. Managing director Manoj Bairstow said: “We are overwhelmed by the generous donation of our patron HSH Prince Albert, as well as our other big-hearted partners and exhibitors. Monaco Disease Power works tirelessly to help those in need and we are delighted that through Top Marques Watches & Jewellery, more families will be able to benefit from much-needed respite in the association’s wonderful centre.” Other brands to be represented at the Principality’s only event dedicated solely to Haute Horlogerie and Jewellery include Swiss horologer Franck Muller, ultra-high-end watchmaker DeWitt and Greubel Forsey, creator of one of the rarest current-production timepieces, the Quadruple Tourbillion. New collections to be showcased include women’s watches by Hesjy, a brand launched this year in Switzerland and Nunzio La Vecchia, more famously known for his revolutionary electric supercar the Quantino, which will be on display outside the Hotel Hermitage Monte-Carlo throughout the event. Heading up the list of luxury jewellery are four of Monaco’s most elegant brands: HRH Jewels, Sandra Biloe Joallierie Monaco, Elena Sivoldaeva and Jasre, the latter two exhibitors who are returning for their third year. Also returning to the show with a stunning Faberge egg “Empres II” is talented artist Isabelle Arpagian who specialises in creating unique artworks for historical castles, private homes and major art collectors.

READ MORE: Top Marques Watches returns to the Hermitage

[caption id="attachment_21578" align="alignnone" width="960"]Photo: Facebook Top Marques Monaco Photo: Facebook Top Marques Monaco[/caption]

EU Parliament adopts measure to boost green...

Local News Stephanie Horsman -
The European Parliament has adopted a key piece of legislation to add to the European Green Deal, whose aim is to increase private sector investment in sustainable and eco-friendly projects.