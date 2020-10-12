Grimaldi Forum continues pink campaign

Pink Ribbon Day, celebrated on the 9th October in honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, saw many of the Principality’s landmarks bathed in pink, including the Grimaldi Forum which has pledged to carry on lighting up every Thursday this month.

You’d be forgiven for thinking you were seeing the world with rose-coloured glasses on Friday night, as monuments all over Monaco were lit up in pink in honour of Pink Ribbon Day and Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Prince’s Palace, the National Council, the Metropole Monte-Carlo Hotel, the Tour Odéon, the Monaco Yacht Club, the Columbus Hotel, the Monte-Carlo Casino, the Oceanographic Museum, as well as the Grimaldi Forum all joined together to promote the cause and remind people to get checked for this disease, the most common cancer to affect women worldwide with more than two million new cases each year.

The Grimaldi Forum has even decided to go the extra mile and will be lighting up every Thursday this month.

As the epidemic this past year kept many people home, the number of breast cancer screenings plummeted. “One of the consequences of the global pandemic we are living is a massive influx of Covid-19 testing, to the detriment of breast cancer screening,” said Natasha Frost-Savio, President and Founder of Pink Ribbon Monaco. “The Princess Grace Hospital Centre has alerted us to the significant drop in mammograms in the past months. This drop in testing prevents early diagnosis, with serious health consequences. We need to redouble our attention to the first signs of the disease and encourage women to get tested, more than ever.”

Monaco is one of more than 40 countries and 200 large cities who have become part of the cause and who have joined in the fight.

Photo © Anthony Oberst