Grimaldi Forum inaugurates new terrace

Friday, December 4, 2020
Business & Finance
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
9 new Covid cases on 2 Dec. brings total to 630: 5 hospitalised, 3 resident + 3 in ICU, 2 resident, 24 home monitored, 579 recoveries, 3 deaths
The Grimaldi Forum has inaugurated its new Ravel Terrace, giving extra room to visitors in a beautiful open air setting and sea views that can’t be beat.
Remote working for cross-border employees was the hot topic of discussion between the Monaco government and Italy’s new Ambassador in Monaco Giulio Alaimo this week.
The National Council has passed a long-awaited bill allowing the SBM to chase bad debts incurred at its casinos – a move which could already put millions back into its coffers.
The Principality has received four new ambassadors this week from Japan, Spain, Czech Republic and India.