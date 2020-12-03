Weather
Grimaldi Forum inaugurates new terrace

By Stephanie Horsman - December 3, 2020

Monaco’s main congress and culture centre, the Grimaldi Forum, has inaugurated its new Ravel Terrace, giving extra room to visitors in a beautiful open air setting and sea views that can’t be beat.

The Ravel Terrace, Grimaldi Forum’s latest addition, was officially opened on Tuesday 1st December, adding 600m2 of space to the convention centre and giving clients an outdoor venue option for upcoming events.

Prince Albert II was on hand for the event. He was joined by Pierre Dartout, Minister of State, and various authorities, as well as Patrice Pastor, representing the new Mareterra extension project.

This single level platform has direct access to the adjoining 4,000 m2 Espace Ravel exhibition hall, as well as access via an external staircase from the 590m2 Le Genois space located on the second level of the complex.

With magnificent sea views and access to the promenade that runs along it, the terrace can accommodate up to 800 mingling guests. The Grimaldi Forum says it can be used as a dedicated lounge for cocktail or networking events, as well as an extension for overflow guests from the indoor halls.

“It seems to have always existed as it has found its place naturally,” said Sylvie Biancheri, Managing Director of the Grimaldi Forum. “It is a very beautiful present for our 20th birthday, its assets are multiple and offer us great prospects.”

Architect Frédéric Genin one of two of the original architects of the Grimaldi Forum, took special care to ensure the look of the new terrace was in keeping with the existing building. The project was completed using eco-labelled wood to meet environmental standards in the Principality as well as to comply with their own objective of limiting environmental impact.

 

