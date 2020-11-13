Grimaldi Forum obtains 5th green certification

Certified for the first time in 2008, the Grimaldi Forum Monaco (GFM) was one of the very first European convention centres at the time to obtain the precious certification. Twelve years later, and a long road travelled, the Principality’s largest congress and culture centre just successfully passed the 5th annual environmental audit in its history with flying colours.

The fundamental objective of the Grimaldi Forum has not changed since 2008 – to reduce the impact of the building maintenance and events activity taking place there that has an impact on the environment. As a result, the Grimaldi Forum Monaco is constantly optimising its environmental management system, focusing on optimised and sustainable water management, energy management, the sorting and recycling of its waste, an ecologically responsible purchasing policy, good risk management and active communications.

“Every audit enables us to go even further and this one, which covers the period 2017-2020, is confirmation that the Grimaldi Forum is more efficient than ever, despite years of constant growth with absolutely record-breaking activity in 2018 and 2019, and despite the health crisis and the slowdown in event activity which is disrupting 2020,” said Sylvie Biancheri, Managing Director of the GFM.

The audit recognises several notable achievements, including further improvement in critical areas like water, electricity, sorting of waste, and paper consumption. It also takes into consideration the creation of new like hybrid events mixing face-to-face and virtual participation.

There is also the inauguration in 2019 at the GFM of the largest and most efficient urban solar power plant in the Principality, allowing the centre to consume 100% green energy.

Since its first certification in 2008, the Grimaldi Forum, which has established its green policy as a strong link in its corporate strategy, has succeeded in improving its energy efficiency by 35%, multiplying its waste sorting rate by 2.5, and more than halving its water consumption per visitor. The Grimaldi Forum also actively participates in the National Energy Transition Pact which it has adhered to since 2018.

The next ISO 14001 re-certification is scheduled for the end of October 2023.

Top photo © Grimaldi Forum Monaco / Olivia Marocco