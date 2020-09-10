Grimaldi Forum offering hybrid events

READ ALSO

Monaco Telecom is launching the first commercial mobile network open to compatible terminals up to 1 Gbit/s. Monaco’s telecoms provider claims this represents a decisive step towards 5G, developed in partnership with Huawei. The Monegasque operator is one of the best performers in the world, it says. After deploying the first European network in 450Mbps, Monaco Telecom optimised the entire infrastructure of its 4G network to offer speeds of more than 900Mbps. This performance is achieved with Huawei through the combination of a 10Giga Network Function Virtualised (NFV) core and a RAN cloud access solution. The Monegasque mobile network is now ready to welcome the first smartphones able to support this new technology. The increase in available throughput also improves the experience of all users connected to the Principality, while respecting the environmental standards in force. Martin Peronnet, Managing Director of Monaco Telecom, said: “One Gbit/s is today the maximum speed reachable by a terminal. We wanted to be among the first to offer these performances to our subscribers. This project was carried out in parallel with a very heavy investment to obtain an excellent indoor and outdoor coverage throughout the Principality, one of the most complex territories to cover given its topography and its density.” "Huawei's mission is to support operators in their digital transformation, especially by providing them with the best in cloud infrastructure and networking technologies," said Karl Song, Managing Director of Huawei France. "Video is one of the pillars of growth for operators and we are proud of the technological partnership with Monaco Telecom, which offers a unique experience to their customers."https://monacolife.net/?p=13979https://monacolife.net/?p=14605