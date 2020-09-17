Grimaldi Forum shines light on childhood cancer

Q&A with Daniela Boutsen, founder Boutsen Design

I grew up in Berlin, back when the Wall served as the horizon. It was there that I met my husband Thierry Boutsen and we moved to Monaco together.Ever since I was little, I've always loved design and exquisite objects. During art school I discovered a passion for fine tableware during an apprenticeship at the renowned porcelain manufacturer KPM in my native Berlin. Later in life I joined my husband's company Boutsen Aviation, which specialises in selling business jets, and when a client commissioned me to outfit the entire interior of his aircraft, Bousten Design came to be in 2012. I knew this is where I could put my love of design to good use. Thierry and I don't work together; we are in the same industry and obviously collaborate, but our offices and teams are apart.Luxury is a question of point of view. Sometime it's working with beautiful handcrafted pieces and prestigious projects and sometimes it is just about spending time with family.We have a varied clientele with highly sophisticated tastes. As far as recent projects, I'm very happy to talk about the exiting collaborations I have coming up for the Monaco Yacht Show, such as bringing together under one roof the president of Boeing Business Aviation, Gregory Laxton, and Linda Pinto of Alberto Pinto Design to showcase our House of Excellence. We are highlighting our achievements in the Aviation Industry that has naturally also extended into Yachting and Residential projects. In this way, we can advise our clients on their different projects with one seamless experience.We specialise in the decorating process that compliments the interior design. Doing an aircraft is the master category because of the diligence of respecting technical issues and it requires a high knowledge about air safety regulations and also about dealing with extremely small spaces. Yachts are easier, but we still have to consider the placement aspect and sea fastenings. Residences are a breeze!This refers to the pillars by which we can seamlessly manage and execute our bespoke services: Discover, Develop, Design, and Deliver.Lately I must say people are going for more traditional and classic styles, back to pieces and brands that have royal and empire style with history and lots of craftsmanship and details. That's why I am very exited to bring ODIOT to present at the Monaco Yacht Show this year. They are the perfect example of a brand with history; it's exiting and an honour to work with brands that had commissions by Napoleon and the courts of Europe.I think it can be both. But, for sure, there has to be a natural instinct to be able to do it well. One can learn what the famous or trendy brands are, but to bring it together there has to be a natural affinity.Indeed, it's becoming a tradition! We do a breakfast everyday in our showroom as we find it is a great opportunity to host our clientele during these important days in the Yachting world and for them to discover the exclusive collaborations we have. Key representatives from such brands as Atelier Swarovski come to present their most important pieces. It provides an opportunity to see design pieces only available to a VIP clientele.First let me say that the recent natural disaster that caused so much devastation in the area was completely disheartening. I am joining Stelios' efforts for St Barts and will have collection boxes at Boutsen Design events during the Monaco Yacht Show. All the donations will go towards helping people in the area. They will need it. I love St Barts, I am a big fan. It came naturally as Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou is the commodore at Gustavia and when I was asked to become a member I jumped at the opportunity because of the connection I feel between Monaco and St Barts. It's a question of being very well organised to run a good company and have a family life. It's not hard because I love it.I strongly believe that we should no longer make a distinction; there are challenges in any business both for women and men.My iCloud family calendar with my husband Thierry. It keeps us on the same page.Time with my family at home. Article first published September 27, 2017.