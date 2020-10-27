Grimaldi’s connection to Antibes

TheBallets de Monte-Carlo presents the new production of La Belle by Jean-Christophe Maillot, from December 28, 2016, to January 3, 2017, at the Salle des Princes at Grimaldi Forum. "The version of La Belle that the public is about to discover will be different from the previous ones,” says Jean-Christophe Maillot. “I’ve entrusted the creation of new costumes to Jérôme Kaplan and invited Semyon Chudin and Olga Smirnova, Bolshoi dancers, to perform alongside the Monte-Carlo Ballets on this new production.” La Belle by Jean-Christophe Maillot, who recalls that dance is a living art and that its ballets are not fixed, borrows more from the disturbing world of Perrault’s Sleeping Beauty tale than from the universe of Walt Disney. In Mr Maillot’s version, after her beautiful marriage to the prince, La Belle is threatened by the Ogresse Carabosse. Performances start at 8 pm, with additional shows on December 30 and January 2 at 2 pm. (Feature photo: Facebook Ballets de Monte-Carlo)