Grimaldi’s connection to Antibes

Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Culture
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
4 new cases of Covid-19 on 26 Oct. brings total to 310: 8 hospitalised - 2 resident, 5 in ICU - 2 resident, 51 home monitored, 250 healed, 1 resident death
Monaco’s historic links to Antibes are being celebrated with a new plaque, unveiled in the town by Prince Albert II on Monday.
Monaco-based art collector Tiqui Atencio Demirdjian has launched her latest book ‘For Art’s Sake: Inside the Homes of Art Dealers’ at the Grimaldi Forum in the presence of Prince Albert.
This is the story of Nina, the German-born Princess of Seborga who has bold plans for the future of a principality famous for its captivating past.
In the lead up to the June 2022 memorial of his death, the Albert 1er Monaco Committee has launched the next round of commemorations to honour the Prince and his legacy.