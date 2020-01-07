Grotto closed to public

Wednesday, January 8, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Pastor Real Estate & Barclays
Mass protests set for 9th Jan, while energy workers call a three-day blockade of France's oil refineries and fuel depots from 7th Jan
The archaeological site under the Exotic Garden, the Observation Cave, will be closed to the public indefinitely due to security works.
At the bottom of the Exotic Garden’s cliff, the Observation Cave – named because of the former presence of a little astronomic observatory – opens an underground cavity specially equipped for visits.
The limestone rock, dug by water full of carbonic gas, is sprinkled with ornate caverns: stalagmites, stalactites, draperies, columns, spaghettis… it has been a hit with tourists for many years now.
Normally, specialists conduct guided tours of the cave, which goes almost so far as sea level and is often studied by local speleologists.
Bone fragments of the animals consumed by prehistoric men here are just some of the exciting finds in the caves.
But due to security works, the Monaco City Council has announced that the Observation Cave will be closed indefinitely. The Exotic Garden and the shop remain open.
The archaeological site under the Exotic Garden, the Observation Cave, will be closed to the public indefinitely due to security works.
The Monaco City Council is making it easy for residents to dispose of their Christmas trees with dedicated drop-off points dotted throughout the Principality.
Half of all children born in Monaco in 2019 were born in wedlock, while the most popular names for newborns included Charlotte and Raphaël.
Monaco police are calling for citizens to be on alert for a telephone scam artist who is attempting to swindle large sums of cash by posing as a police officer or a Monegasque government employee.