Wednesday, January 8, 2020

News

Breaking News

Mass protests set for 9th Jan, while energy workers call a three-day blockade of France's oil refineries and fuel depots from 7th Jan

Grotto closed to public

Grotto closed to public

By Cassandra Tanti - January 7, 2020

The archaeological site under the Exotic Garden, the Observation Cave, will be closed to the public indefinitely due to security works.

At the bottom of the Exotic Garden’s cliff, the Observation Cave – named because of the former presence of a little astronomic observatory – opens an underground cavity specially equipped for visits.

The limestone rock, dug by water full of carbonic gas, is sprinkled with ornate caverns: stalagmites, stalactites, draperies, columns, spaghettis… it has been a hit with tourists for many years now.

Normally, specialists conduct guided tours of the cave, which goes almost so far as sea level and is often studied by local speleologists.

Bone fragments of the animals consumed by prehistoric men here are just some of the exciting finds in the caves.

But due to security works, the Monaco City Council has announced that the Observation Cave will be closed indefinitely. The Exotic Garden and the shop remain open.

 

 

A8 road

A8 motorway and Monaco centre: new information...

Local News Staff Writer -
Nearly 20,000 vehicles use the A500 motorway - the junction between Monaco and the A8 motorway - daily, most often for commuting to and from the Principality. To help motorists learn more about real-time traffic conditions, the Prince's Government, through the Urban Development Department (DAU), VINCI Autoroutes and the Nice Cote d'Azur Metropolis, has developed an electronic information system. Travel times on the A500 motorway, the RM 6007 and roads within the Principality itself will be displayed on variable message information panels. The user will be able to estimate his time of arrival, in both directions of circulation. To optimise this information, the Princely Government and VINCI Autoroutes, in partnership with the Nice Côte d'Azur Metropolis, have set up eight travel time sensors, located at strategic points between the A8 motorway and the centre of Monaco, a very busy route. In total, VINCI Autoroutes provides 12 different travel times to the DAU which manages the display. The 8 billboards allow motorists from Monaco to benefit from the main travel times between: Monaco and the A8 motorway; Monaco and a number of destinations along the A8, including Nice Airport, Cannes, and Aix-en-Provence. From the A8 motorway to Monaco-Fontvieille and Monte-Carlo, motorists will benefit from a journey time display on several variable message signs on the A8 motorway and four signs between the A500 motorway and Monaco. The DAU already has 30 billboards with variable messages, six in France and 24 in the Principality. It will acquire 10 more during 2018.

“Blue March” promotes screening for colon cancer

Local News Staff Writer -
hospital The Prince's Government and the Princess Grace Hospital Centre continue their commitment to raise awareness of colorectal cancer screening through the Blue March campaign, similar to "Pink October", a period dedicated to breast cancer screening. This affliction, responsible for 18,000 deaths per year in France, mainly affects people over the age of fifty, the main target of the awareness campaign in the Principality and in neighbouring countries. This cancer is very common since it ranks second in men after lung cancer, and second in women after breast cancer, while colon cancer can be detected despite the absence of symptoms. The awareness campaign for prevention and screening is intended to encourage people to request a colonoscopy, in the case of family history, or with intestinal pain or blood appearing in the stool. A permanent screening campaign, supported by the Department of Social Affairs and Health, began in 2006. It concerns all people between the ages of 50 and 80. Between 2006 and 2015, 30,000 people received an invitation to be tested. Of the 12,000 who people benefited from the Hemoccult Test, which involves a search for blood in the stool, 130 tests were positive. However, in November 2015, a new procedure that is easier to use and more efficient replaced the Hemoccult Test. The Laboratory of Biology of the Princess Grace Hospital has been equipped with a machine specially designed to interpret the immunological tests sent to it by the people who test themselves. The survival rate of the disease is intimately correlated with the speed of its diagnosis: the earlier it is taken, the less invasive and constraining the therapy, and the less severe the side effects of treatment. Blue March 2018 sends a strong message to highlight the fight against colon cancer, which is initially combated by screening and prevention. The Monaco screening centre (+377 97 98 83 02) is open Monday through Thursday 9 am to 5 pm and Friday from 9 am to noon.