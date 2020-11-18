Weather
9 ° C
9°C
Thursday, November 19, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

8 new cases of Covid-19 on 18 Nov. brings total to 565: 15 hospitalised - 8 resident, 5 in ICU - 2 resident, 44 home monitored, 487 recoveries, 3 resident deaths

Guide to PCR tests at Nice airport

Guide to PCR tests at Nice airport

By Stephanie Horsman - November 18, 2020

Since the 30th October, the French government has reimposed travel measures for the lockdown period, requiring passengers to provide certain documentation as well as presenting a negative PCR test before being allowed to travel. Nice Airport’s new testing centre has taken the pressure off by offering an in-house pre-flight service to travellers who present an antigen test request form.

The new travel procedures in place for the current French national lockdown require that passengers meet certain requirements as stated in an official travel declaration, as well as presenting a negative PCR test before flying.

This is not always that easy to obtain, so Nice Côte d’Azur has opened a Covid testing centre in Terminal 2 that allows passengers to arrive from four hours to 90 minutes before scheduled flight departure times and be given results in-hand in roughly 30 minutes. The tests have a validity period of 72 hours.

In order to benefit from the on-site centre, travellers must download and fill in a form beforehand. The form is available on the airport’s website and will be transmitted directly to the test centre. They are offered in English, French, Italian and German.

The testing room is open from Monday to Friday, 8am to 2pm. It is closed on Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays.

“By working hand in hand with French public services, the city of Nice, the health authorities, the airlines and their ground-handling agents, we are creating the optimal conditions to enable the largest number of people to be tested all while maintaining fluid passenger flows and the punctuality of departing flights,” Franck Goldnadel, Chairman of the Board for Aéroports de la Côte d’Azur said.

The tests are completely voluntary and free of charge.

Visit the airport website by clicking here.

 

Photo by Nice Côte d’Azur airport

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleLow-cost giant reporting huge losses
Next articleHow to watch National Day celebrations

Editors pics

November 18, 2020 | Local News

National Day quiz

On Thursday 19th November, the entire Principality proudly celebrates its National Day. So how much do you actually know about Monaco?

0
November 17, 2020 | Local News

Special Order of Grimaldi honours

As part of National Day celebrations, Prince Albert this year wanted to honour all the men and women who have been at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19 in Monaco.

0
November 17, 2020 | Business & Finance

MEB’s e-mission to Russia

The Monaco Economic Board hosted its first ever economic e-mission with Russian entrepreneurs this month, paving the way for future business opportunities with the country.

0
November 16, 2020 | Local News

New momentum in fight against Covid

Prince Albert has just inaugurated a new laboratory at the Monaco Scientific Centre designed to significantly increase PCR testing capabilities in the Principality.

0

daily

November 18, 2020 | Local News

How to watch National Day celebrations

Cassandra Tanti

Unfortunately, due to Covid restrictions, traditional National Day celebrations will not take place in view of the public this year. However, there is a way to watch the main events.

0
November 18, 2020 | Local News

Guide to PCR tests at Nice airport

Stephanie Horsman

Nice airport’s new testing centre has taken the pressure off by offering an in-house pre-flight service to travellers who present an antigen test request form.

0
November 18, 2020 | Local News

Low-cost giant reporting huge losses

Stephanie Horsman

EasyJet, the French Riviera’s largest domestic flyer, has announced that it is looking at its first annual loss in its 25-year history.

0
November 18, 2020 | Local News

Elderly patient third Covid fatality

Stephanie Horsman

The passing of a person aged in their 80s has marked the third resident death linked with Covid-19 in the Principality.

0
MORE STORIES

Monaco Red Cross aids hurricane victims

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_23076" align="alignnone" width="700"]Photo: Facebook Croix-Rouge de Monaco Photo: Facebook Croix-Rouge de Monaco[/caption] The Monaco Red Cross has jumped to the aid of victims of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, which devastated the Caribbean in September. After the Red Cross issued an urgent appeal for donations, more than €47,000 were raised. READ ALSO: St Barts-Hurricane IRMA disaster relief fund set up, Stelios Foundation pledges €100,000 Thirty thousand euros were handed immediately to the French Red Cross, which had already reacted, particularly in St Barts and St Martin. In addition to the balance of €17,000, the Monaco Red Cross has also given €53,000 from its own resources for International Federation of the Red Cross relief operations in Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Dominica and Cuba.

RELATED ARTICLES The Charities of Monaco Life: Monaco Red Cross

La CRM toujour listen    
Football

Golden boy Golovin sprains ankle in training

Local News Staff Writer -
Newcomer Aleksandr Golovin was injured in training with the AS Monaco squad on Wednesday, August 8, according to local French-language daily Monaco Matin.