Guide to PCR tests at Nice airport

Since the 30th October, the French government has reimposed travel measures for the lockdown period, requiring passengers to provide certain documentation as well as presenting a negative PCR test before being allowed to travel. Nice Airport’s new testing centre has taken the pressure off by offering an in-house pre-flight service to travellers who present an antigen test request form.

The new travel procedures in place for the current French national lockdown require that passengers meet certain requirements as stated in an official travel declaration, as well as presenting a negative PCR test before flying.

This is not always that easy to obtain, so Nice Côte d’Azur has opened a Covid testing centre in Terminal 2 that allows passengers to arrive from four hours to 90 minutes before scheduled flight departure times and be given results in-hand in roughly 30 minutes. The tests have a validity period of 72 hours.

In order to benefit from the on-site centre, travellers must download and fill in a form beforehand. The form is available on the airport’s website and will be transmitted directly to the test centre. They are offered in English, French, Italian and German.

The testing room is open from Monday to Friday, 8am to 2pm. It is closed on Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays.

“By working hand in hand with French public services, the city of Nice, the health authorities, the airlines and their ground-handling agents, we are creating the optimal conditions to enable the largest number of people to be tested all while maintaining fluid passenger flows and the punctuality of departing flights,” Franck Goldnadel, Chairman of the Board for Aéroports de la Côte d’Azur said.

The tests are completely voluntary and free of charge.

Photo by Nice Côte d’Azur airport