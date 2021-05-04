Gyms reopen, with strict health rules

[ihc-hide-content ihc_mb_type="show" ihc_mb_who="2" ihc_mb_template="1" ] The bubbles flowed as soon as guests stepped into the stunning Empire Room of the Hôtel de Paris, their glasses filled with Victoria Silvstedt's very own Prosecco – Victoria La Dolce Vita. [caption id="attachment_42932" align="alignnone" width="900"]Victoria Silvstedt and her branded prosecco at the Bal de Noël[/caption]It was a sign of things to come for the “lucky few” who graced the invitation-only ball, which itself was themed ‘La Dolce Vita’ - inspired by the famous Italian film and the great actors and actresses of that era.Featuring throughout the beautiful, gilded Belle Epoque hall of the Hôtel de Paris were portraits of Sophia Loren, Anita Ekberg, Claudia Cardinale and Marcello Mastroianni. [caption id="attachment_42806" align="aligncenter" width="640"]Bal de Noël founder Sandrine Knoell Garbagnati[/caption] Victoria Silvstedt and Sandrine Knoell Garbagnati, founder of the event, looked stunning in their Ali Karoui dresses. [caption id="attachment_42807" align="aligncenter" width="640"]Victoria Silvstedt[/caption] Held under the High Patronage of H.S.H. Princess Charlene of Monaco and in the presence of Gareth Wittstock, Secretary General of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, the ball was also set against a backdrop of fine jewellery created by Akillis. [caption id="attachment_42802" align="aligncenter" width="640"]Gareth Wittstock and his wife Roisin Galvin[/caption]Among the personalities present were HRH Princess Camilla of Bourbon of the Two Sicilies, Lady Monika del Campo Bacardi of Bayfield Hall, Marquise Roberta Gilardi Sestito, Inna Maier, Donatella Campioni, Elizabeth Wessel and Celina Lafuente of Lavotha as well as German fashion designer Philipp Plein and Christian Moore, president of the Monaco Ambassadors Club. [caption id="attachment_42804" align="aligncenter" width="900"]Lady Monika del Campo Bacardi of Bayfield Hall[/caption] [caption id="attachment_42800" align="aligncenter" width="900"]Mark Daeche and Christian Moore[/caption] A raffle by Sotheby’s raised more than 65,000€ for the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, while its ‘International Committee for Action’ was honoured for efforts to save lives by preventing drowning and for promoting the values ​​of sport among children. [caption id="attachment_42798" align="aligncenter" width="900"]Alessandra and Francesco Sparaco[/caption] [caption id="attachment_42801" align="aligncenter" width="640"]H.R.H. Princess Camilla and H.R.H. Prince Charles of Bourbon Two Sicilies with their daughters[/caption] As always, DJ Andrea T Mendoza ignited the dance floor and ended the evening on an electric high. [caption id="attachment_42805" align="alignnone" width="900"]Sandrine Knoell and guests at the Bal de Noël 2019[/caption] The Bal de Noël is an invitation only event organised by Five Stars Events. Since its inauguration in 2006, the ball has raised 717,000€ for charity. Photos: Claudia Alberqerque / Nico Timmermans for Monaco Life. All rights reserved. Read more:

