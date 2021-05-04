Weather
Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Gyms reopen, with strict health rules

By Cassandra Tanti - May 4, 2021

After four months of closure, gyms in Monaco including the Hercule Fitness Centre have reopened their doors to the public with new regulations in place to ensure the safety of all.

After the 30th April announcement by the government allowing the relaxation of certain measures, including the resumption of supervised indoor sport, the Hercule Fitness Club threw open its doors on 3rd May, welcoming the public back with open arms.

The municipal sport centre is now open weekdays and weekends, while group lessons have been resumed, though they will be given outside under the pergola, rain or shine, until further notice.

Bodybuilders can access the weight room with a reservation, but are asked to only use one slot per day to allow all members an opportunity to get their workout in.

There are stringent health protocols in place accompanying all gym reopenings that include compulsory mask wearing indoors including during sports, a requirement to change shoes in the entrance hall, mandatory towels, and reservations for group lessons.

The use of changing rooms and showers is now permitted, though the use of hairdryers and saunas are still prohibited.

The Hercule Fitness Club will be exceptionally closed during the weekends of 8th and 9th May for the E-Grand Prix and again from the 19th to the 23rd of May for Grand Prix weekend.

 

 

Photo of the Hercule Fitness Club by the National Council of Monaco

 

 

 

