Half term fun to be had at Monaco Fun Fair

The annual Monaco Fair in the port is back later this month with loads of great games, rides and attractions for kids of all ages!
Wondering what to do with the kids this half term break?
Monaco has it covered as the yearly fun fair returns to the port for four whole weeks of fun and games. Located over the entire upper section of the Quai Albert Ier, as well as on the Darse Sud, visitors can enjoy entertainment stands, delicious food offerings and thrilling rides. It’s a great way to pass a sunny afternoon or a fun evening out for the whole family.
The kick-off will be held on Friday 21st October at 2pm and the fair will run until midnight on 19th November. It will be open daily from 11am to 11pm, with an extended hour on both Friday and Saturday nights, as well as on the eve of public holidays.
On 18th November, the night before National Day, the park will stay open until 1am.
Public safety is at the forefront of the organiser’s minds, and as a result, they have incorporated a few measures to ensure a good time for all. Bags will be checked at the eight access points before entering the fair area, and visitors will be counted to avoid overcrowding. When a certain saturation point is hit, access to the fun fair will be temporarily suspended.
Crowd numbers can be seen in real time on the Monaco Mairie website at www.mairie.mc and it is recommended that people view the situation before heading to the Port.
Additionally, the Mairie has distributed a flyer to make sure that recycling and waste management is handled in an environmentally friendly manner.
Photo source: Visit Monaco website