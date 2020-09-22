Weather
19 ° C
19°C
14°C
Thundery Showers
Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

2 new cases of Covid-19 on 21 Sept. in Monaco brings total to 195: 7 hospitalised - 3 residents, 27 home monitored, 159 healed, 1 resident death

Half year balance sheet takes stock of crisis

Half year balance sheet takes stock of crisis

By Cassandra Tanti - September 22, 2020

The crisis brought about by Covid-19 cost the Principality €900 million in profits for the first half of the year, the latest report from IMSEE has revealed.

The Monegasque Institute for Statistics and Economic Studies (IMSEE) unveiled the Principality’s Economic Bulletin to the press on Monday 21st September.

Alongside Government Ministers Didier Gamerdinger and Jean Castellini, Director of IMSEE Sophie Vincent discussed the exceptional nature of the April-May-June 2020 period.

According to Ms Vincent, in the first half of the year, the Principality’s turnover plunged 13% compared to the same period in 2019, losing more than €900 million.

“Only two sectors resisted the trend: Construction and Scientific and Technical Activities, and Administrative and Support services. On the other hand, the hotel and catering industry lost 60% of its turnover and there was also a very clear decline in wholesale trade, but also in retail trade,” she revealed, adding, “foreign trade fell back to the level of 2016-2017, recording -51% for purchases and -37% for sales.”

At the end of June 2020, there were 8,000 fewer jobs compared to June 2019 (- 13.8%) in the private sector, despite rebounds of +13% between May and June once confinement was lifted. The hotel and catering industry alone saw a jump of 74%.

Meanwhile, due to business support measures, the number of business closures was lower than in 2019, with 208 against 268.

Regarding employment, Minister of Social Affairs and Health Didier Gamerdinger said the aid benefits implemented by the government, such as the CTTR, “erected a protective shield for companies and their employees.”

However, he announced that five new social claims were underway in the Principality, in addition to the existing 20, concerning around 30 employees in the yachting sector.

He also confirmed that the State and its social partners were currently working on the concept of labor flexibility to further stem the effects of the crisis to come.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articlePhotos: Monaco celebrates historic concert under the stars
Next articleNew rules for border crossings into Italy

Editors pics

September 22, 2020 | Business & Finance

Half year balance sheet takes stock of crisis

The crisis brought about by Covid-19 cost the Principality €900 million in profits for the first half of the year, the latest report from IMSEE has revealed.

0
September 10, 2020 | Business & Finance

Dartout lays out €75m economic recovery plan

The new Minister of State has presented the government’s latest economic recovery plan, which will see €75 million allocated over four different areas.

0
September 10, 2020 | Business & Finance

Grimaldi Forum offering hybrid events

In reaction to the current times we are living in, the Grimaldi Forum is now offering a range of services for events that combine face-to-face and virtual participation.

0
September 1, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Designer Daniela Boutsen

Daniela Boutsen could never have imagined the life she would lead when growing up in Berlin. Now, she has a successful design company listing royalty, heads of state and the elite among her clientele.

0

daily

September 22, 2020 | Business & Finance

Half year balance sheet takes stock of crisis

Cassandra Tanti

The crisis brought about by Covid-19 cost the Principality €900 million in profits for the first half of the year, the latest report from IMSEE has revealed.

0
September 20, 2020 | Business & Finance

New Italian Ambassador

Cassandra Tanti

Giulio Alaimo has presented his credentials as the new Ambassador of Italy to Prince Albert.

0
September 18, 2020 | Business & Finance

Business climate continues to decline

Stephanie Horsman

The latest survey by IMSEE has revealed that the business climate continued to weaken in July, though retail trade and the auto commerce and repair sectors saw slight improvements.

0
September 16, 2020 | Business & Finance

Oleg Petrov elected to LFP Board

Stephanie Horsman

AS Monaco’s Vice-President and CEO has been elected as the newest Board of Directors Member for the League of Football Professionals.

0
MORE STORIES

New trend: fashionable facemasks

Facemasks are currently a necessary part of life during the coronavirus health crisis and now the fashion world is ensuring that they also become trendy.

Port Palace hotel under new ownership

French property investor The Madar Group has just bought the Port Palace from Lofti Maktouf. Their plan is to update the hotel to meet the expectations of today’s savvy young clientele.