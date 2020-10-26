Hamilton makes history, Leclerc comes in 4th

READ ALSO

[caption id="attachment_27381" align="alignnone" width="984"]Photo Manuel Vitali/DC[/caption] On Wednesday, January 17, in the presence of Prince Albert, Patrick Bini, Director of the Princess Grace Hospital, presented his New Year wishes to all professionals at the hospital. Among many others present were Minister of Health and Social Affairs, Didier Gamerdinger, the President of the Board of Directors, André Garino, and the President of the Medical Establishment Commission, Dr Pierre Lavagna, Mr Bini said that admissions increased by 5.5 percent while the number of surgical procedures was up by 6 percent. All the hospital’s medical services were operating at close to 100 percent capacity, the hospital chief said. The director said that new services will start in the first half of 2018, including a Palliative Care Hospital Unit, a new Dialysis Service, new premises for the Blood Transfusion Centre and a new sector of scheduled consultations in Orthopaedics. Mr Bini also announced, not without emotion and “with a feeling of duty accomplished duty,” his decision to retire on July 1 after 40 years of Hospital Management of which the last ten were as the head of CHPG. During his speech, the Sovereign Prince warmly praised the work of Patrick Bini and especially thanked him for “leaving a hospital establishment whose activity is constantly growing and whose budget control has resulted in surpluses for the period 2008 to 2016.”https://monacolife.net/monacos-check-up-unit-with-five-star-service-a-year-in-review-with-dr-gilles-chironi/