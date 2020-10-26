Hamilton makes history, Leclerc comes in 4th

Monday, October 26, 2020
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
4 new cases of Covid-19 on 26 Oct. brings total to 310: 8 hospitalised - 2 resident, 5 in ICU - 2 resident, 51 home monitored, 250 healed, 1 resident death
Two Monegasque companies have been recruited to operate new seawater heat pumps in Larvotto and Condamine, marking another major step towards the energy transition.
Neighbouring Italy is the latest country to reinforce strict new measures for bars, restaurants and public gatherings in a last-ditch effort to avoid a national lockdown.
Lewis Hamilton took home his 92nd Grand Prix victory, exceeding Michael Schumacher’s record, while Charles Leclerc landed 4th place at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday.
Despite a strong start, AS Monaco wasn’t able to keep the momentum up on Sunday in a tough match against 6th ranked Olympique Lyonnaise, resulting in a 1-4 loss.