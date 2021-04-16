Weather
14 ° C
14°C
8°C
Sunny Intervals
Friday, April 16, 2021

Culture

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

3 Covid cases 15 Apr, 17 hospitalised, 5 in ICU, 39 home monitored, 2,268 recoveries, 30 deaths, 121 incidence rate, 32% population vaccinated

Hauser and Wirth to open gallery in Monaco

Hauser and Wirth to open gallery in Monaco

By Stephanie Horsman - April 16, 2021

Monaco has been earmarked as the home for a new private viewing space by Zurich-based gallerists Hauser and Wirth who will hold their inaugural show in June celebrating the works of Louise Bourgeois.

The celebrated mega-gallery Hauser and Wirth, which spent the last few years expanding beyond traditional art centres, has announced the opening of a private viewing space in Monaco. Previewed to debut on 19thJune, the space will feature the works of Louise Bourgeois and will be called Maladie de l’Amour.

The artist’s prodigious bronze sculpture, Spider, will take up residence in the garden of the new gallery for the summer, staying until September. In addition, two suspended aluminium sculptures dating from 2004 will be on display inside as will other works dating from the period between 1947 and 2008.

This inaugural show will “play a part in the continuing revival of the art scene in Monaco”, says gallery president Iwan Wirth in a statement. The space also signals the gallery’s continuing interest in going beyond metropolitan hubs to the places where collectors actually live and work.

In addition to the Monaco location, the gallery has opened spaces in St Moritz and Southampton and is set to open an ‘arts centre’ in Menorca over the summer.

“This is something we have always done,” Wirth says of the gallery’s growing reach outside capital cities. “But it’s an even more important step given the impact of events over the last year during which we have sought out new ways to present and sell works of art.”

The 290 square metre space with nine-metre-high ceilings was designed by Selldorf Architects, the gallery’s go-to for their spaces.

Louise Bourgeois’s show at Hauser and Wirth will run from 19th June to 25th September.

 

PHOTO: Louise Bourgeois, Spider, 1996, Installed in Monaco © The Easton Foundation / DACS, 2021

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleFairytale evening at the Hôtel de Paris
Next articleMonaco enters next stage of vaccination rollout

Editors pics

March 17, 2021 | Culture

Grace Kelly, the influencer

More than 40 years after her death, Princess Grace is being recognised as an influencer of the 21st century through a new global initiative backed by Prince Albert called ‘Grace Influential’.

0
February 24, 2021 | Culture

Monaco Pavilion close to completion

Finishing touches are being made to the rock-inspired Monaco Pavilion. With months before the Dubai Expo kicks off in October, Monaco will be among the first countries to complete the mammoth project.

0
February 19, 2021 | Culture

Interview: Princess Grace Award winner Lucien Postlewaite

In this month's interview, Princess Grace Foundation-USA’s Brisa Trinchero catches up with acclaimed Principal Dancer Lucien Postlewaite about his career at Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo.

0
February 16, 2021 | Culture

The story behind ‘Grace Forever’ at the CHPG

Local artist Marcos Marin talks to Monaco Life about his latest instalment of Princess Grace in the maternity ward of the CHPG and what it was like to watch Prince Albert unveil the portrait.

0

daily

April 16, 2021 | Culture

Hauser and Wirth to open gallery in Monaco

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco has been earmarked as the home for a new private viewing space by Zurich-based gallerists Hauser and Wirth who will hold their inaugural show in June.

0
April 15, 2021 | Culture

Is this the timeline for France’s reopening?

Cassandra Tanti

Restaurants and bars will open terraces from mid-May in the first phase of a three-stage reopening in France, if the government follows this proposed timeline.

0
April 14, 2021 | Culture

Prestigious art prize gets new artistic director

Cassandra Tanti

Cristiano Raimondi has been announced as the new Artistic Director of one of the most prestigious art awards in the world, the International Contemporary Art Prize.

0
April 7, 2021 | Culture

Humanitarian Collective saves a dozen young lives

Stephanie Horsman

A Monaco charity was able to provide for the life-saving surgery of 12 children in 2020, a third of the operations performed in 2020 but an incredible feat in a year impacted by Covid.

0
MORE STORIES

Step by Step exhibition – an artistic...

Culture Staff Writer -
Villa Sauber is currently featuring the private collection of Fabrizio Moretti, taking the public on a journey through six centuries of art history.

Popular Russian artist in Beaulieu-sur-Mer

Culture Staff Writer -
igorberriesThe very popular Russian photographer Igor Gueorguievskiy is exhibiting for the first time in France, from September 16 to 30 in Beaulieu-sur-Mer. His photos show Karelia, a severe and romantic region in the northwest of Russia, which is also his birthplace. The exhibition is part of the Year of Ecology in Russia and has received support from the Russian Centre for Culture and Science in Paris and organised by the Nereus-Art association, which uses the arts to raise public awareness of the environment. Mr Gueorguievskiy is a renowned scientific photographer with a strong commitment to environmental issues. In 2011, he won the National Landscape Contest in Moscow and was awarded the title of Best Landscape Photographer of the Year. Karelia is a region known for its beauty as well as for the richness of its flora and fauna. Through his work, Mr Gueorguievskiy expresses his talent as an artist to which is added his insight scientist and defender of the environment. He is a member of the Russian Geographical Society and of the Union of Russian Journalists, participating in cultural, charitable and scientific projects from the North West to the Russian Far East and participating in expeditions to the Far North. Chaired by Natalia Stevens, the Nereus-Arts association organises international cultural events and uses the arts as mediators to raise public awareness of the environment. The exhibition is open daily from noon to 6 pm.

RELATED ARTICLES

https://monacolife.net/?p=17068 https://monacolife.net/?p=15671  