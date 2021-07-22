Health Pass needed for Stade Louis II games

Thursday, July 22, 2021
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
16 Covid cases 22 July, 4 hospitalised, 3 in ICU, 85 home monitored, 2,609 recoveries, 33 deaths, 156 incidence rate, 61% eligible population vaccinated
Photo of the Stade Louis II by AS Monaco
Prince Albert has awarded Geoffrey Kent the honorary role of Goodwill Ambassador during a spectacular gala hosted by the Monaco Ambassadors Club.
A pub in Nice has been transformed into a temporary vaccination centre, helping around 450 local staff to get the jab before France implements its mandatory health pass.
Monaco’s fabled Jimmy’z Sporting Monte-Carlo nightclub is reopening with much ado, some huge name DJ’s, and all the glamour that it is famous for.
The Monaco Economic Board has met with a Quebec delegation for a conference highlighting the latest responsible construction trends being employed in the Principality.