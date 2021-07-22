Weather
16 Covid cases 22 July, 4 hospitalised, 3 in ICU, 85 home monitored, 2,609 recoveries, 33 deaths, 156 incidence rate, 61% eligible population vaccinated

Health Pass needed for Stade Louis II games

By Cassandra Tanti - July 22, 2021

AS Monaco has announced that anyone wishing to attend matches at Stade Louis II will be required to provide a health pass on entry.

In an unsurprising turn of events, AS Monaco Football Club says that, going forward, fans wanting to come to matches must have a valid European, French or Monaco issued health pass to be admitted to Stade Louis II.

“The health pass becomes compulsory for all access to the Stade Louis II. Do not forget to bring this one for your next visit to Fontvieille,” said the ASM in a statement.

The heath pass is confirmation that the bearer has either been fully vaccinated, has recently recovered from Covid-19, or that a negative PCR test 48 hours or less has been administered.

AS Monaco has also revealed that tickets for the upcoming season are on sale as of 22nd July at the stadium’s ticket offices.

In other ASM news, it was announced that Amazon Prime has picked up most of Ligue 1’s broadcast rights this season and the first match that will be televised will be the opener between Monaco and Nantes at Stade Louis II on 6th August at 8pm.

 

 

 

Photo of the Stade Louis II by AS Monaco

 

 

 

Editors pics

July 22, 2021 | Culture

Travel pioneer Geoffrey Kent named Monaco’s Goodwill Ambassador

Prince Albert has awarded Geoffrey Kent the honorary role of Goodwill Ambassador during a spectacular gala hosted by the Monaco Ambassadors Club.

0
July 17, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

All the highlights from the Red Cross Summer Concert

It was an historic moment as Jamie Cullum took to the stage in the Place du Casino for the Red Cross Summer Concert on Friday night, watched on by the Princely family. 

0
July 16, 2021 | Local News

Monaco establishes its first e-Embassy in Luxembourg

The Principality now has an e-Embassy in Luxembourg, a digital innovation that is designed to protect Monaco’s sensitive data in the event of a cyberattack or natural disaster.

0
July 15, 2021 | Local News

Protecting biodiversity, one meal at a time

Monaco Life catches up with Suzy Amis Cameron, wife of Hollywood Director James Cameron, to discover more about her One Meal a Day movement.

0

daily

July 22, 2021 | Local News

Travel pioneer Geoffrey Kent named Monaco’s Goodwill Ambassador

Cassandra Tanti

Prince Albert has awarded Geoffrey Kent the honorary role of Goodwill Ambassador during a spectacular gala hosted by the Monaco Ambassadors Club.

0
July 22, 2021 | Local News

Aussie pub becomes vaccination centre for local employees

Cassandra Tanti

A pub in Nice has been transformed into a temporary vaccination centre, helping around 450 local staff to get the jab before France implements its mandatory health pass.

0
July 22, 2021 | Local News

Legendary Jimmy’z is back

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco’s fabled Jimmy’z Sporting Monte-Carlo nightclub is reopening with much ado, some huge name DJ’s, and all the glamour that it is famous for.

0
July 22, 2021 | Local News

Construction at centre of MEB meeting with Quebec

Stephanie Horsman

The Monaco Economic Board has met with a Quebec delegation for a conference highlighting the latest responsible construction trends being employed in the Principality.

0
Grimaldi Forum

Thurs. June 22 – Oh Tiger Mountain...

Local News Staff Writer -
Thursday 22 June, 6.30 pm, Grimaldi Forum Monaco – Espace Indigo Thursday Live Session with Oh Tiger Mountain Information: +377 99 99 20 20
Muriel Bubbio at CID meeting. ©Michael Alesi_Dircom

The Graduate Integration Commission meets those involved...

Local News Staff Writer -
A forthcoming VIP Workshop is planned in October to update the expertise of the career advisers in the various high schools in Monaco.