Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
broken clouds
10 ° C
11 °
8.3 °
87%
4.1kmh
75%
Wed
13 °
Thu
13 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
13 °
Sun
13 °
Tuesday, February 18, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Ugandan runner crushes 5km world record during 2020 Monaco Run

Heartbreak for Roca Team

Heartbreak for Roca Team

By Stephanie Horsman - February 17, 2020

After 10 wins in a row in Leader’s Cup matches, AS Monaco Basketball suffered an agonising loss in a last minute nail-biter under the marquee of the Disney Arena against Dijon Saturday night.

The game was evenly matched from the get-go, and neither team was about to relent. The entire first half was a cat and mouse between Roca Team and JDA Dijon, with no one ever clearly having an upper hand, though there were some magnificent plays by JJ O’Brien, Dee Bost and Eric Buckner.

Toward the end of the first half, Anthony Clemmons landed a fantastic shot from the line, followed by a beauty from Norris Cole, ending the half with a comfortable 47-42 lead for the red and Whites. 

After the break, the lead was increased to the largest of the game with Monaco ahead 51-42, but from there the tide began to turn. Dijon went on a massive offensive push and for four minutes, Monaco didn’t get a single ball through the hoop, whilst their opponents played catch up making it a nearly even match.

By the end of the third quarter, the Roca Team were trailing, but only by two points. But Dijon launched a massive attack and pulled ahead by six points. With only two and a half minutes left, Monaco clawed their way back to a three point spread, though still at a deficit.

Fast forward to nine seconds left on the clock and Dijon’s Sulaimon made one out of two free throws, leaving Monaco behind by a basket. A Dee Bost-Norris Cole play with two seconds left equalised the score and the crowds went wild.

Less than a second remained and through some unbelievable stoke, Solomon recovered the ball from Julien and alley-ooped the ball in, giving Dijon the last second win.

Coach Obradovic was graceful in defeat, as only a man who rarely suffers it can be. He said of the match: “We must first congratulate our opponent, who deserved this victory, this place in the final. They played with enormous confidence. It was a very good match. For us, the 3rd quarter cost us a little. Offensively, we didn’t find the means to score baskets easily. But one cannot complain too much.”

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleStudents shown merits of a career in sustainability
Next articleUgandan runner crushes 5km world record

Editors pics

February 17, 2020 | News

Win 2 Metabolic Balance programmes

Our Premium Rewards partner Metabolic Balance is giving away TWO nutrition programs, valued at over 900€ each!

0
February 14, 2020 | News

Insider tips: the best of Courchevel

International TV presenter Kristina Guberman shares her favourite hotspots at luxury ski resort Courchevel.

0
February 4, 2020 | News

Interview: Georges Gambarini, Smart City Program Manager

Georges Gambarini talks about what it means to be a Smart City, why we need 5G, and the exciting new technology that is set to roll out in 2020.

0
January 29, 2020 | News

Interview: Fabrice Marquet

Fabrice Marquet talks to Monaco Life about developing the Principality’s first ever business incubator MonacoTech and moving on to his next venture, Monaco Foundry.

0

daily

February 17, 2020 | News

Preventing the extinction of penguins

Cassandra Tanti

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation is helping to prevent the extinction of penguins - the second most endangered seabird species after the Albatross.

0
February 17, 2020 | News

Heartbreak for Roca Team

Stephanie Horsman

After 10 wins in a row in Leader’s Cup matches, AS Monaco Basketball suffered an agonising loss in a last minute nail-biter under the marquee of the Disney Arena against Dijon Saturday night.

0
February 17, 2020 | News

Students shown merits of a career in sustainability

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco is helping to shape its workers of tomorrow, encouraging students to pursue a career in sustainability at the 10th annual Graduate Integration Commission.

0
February 17, 2020 | News

Markets weekly

Barclays

This week’s key macroeconomic data for the main developed economies start on Tuesday with the UK’s December unemployment figures.

0
MORE STORIES
Prince Albert, West Point, Monaco 2017.

Prince Albert marches in parents’ footsteps at...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_21963" align="alignnone" width="640"]Prince Albert, West Point, Monaco 2017. Prince Albert West Point 2017. Photo: Facebook Prince's Palace of Monaco[/caption] While Prince Albert was in New York to attend the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly, General RL Caslen, Superintendent of the West Point Military Academy, welcomed him on Monday, September 18, to the famous military academy, 61 years after the visit of Prince Rainier and Princess Grace who came to attend a famous football match between the Army and the Navy. [gallery td_select_gallery_slide="slide" size="large" ids="21956,21959,21957,21960,21958,21962,21964,21961,21963"] Located in the state of New York, West Point Military Academy hosts nearly 4,500 Cadets. After a rigorous selection process and four years of rigorous studies, the Cadets are destined to become the future leaders of the American army. During his visit, Prince Albert was able to speak with senior officers and cadets during an informal lunch and a Q&A meeting in the presence of a French student from Saint-Cyr, France's prestigious Military Academy. Among the gifts exchanged, the Cadets wanted to surprise the Sovereign by offering him a frame of photos containing images of the visit of his parents in 1961, as well as photos of his own visit taken that morning.

READ ALSO: Prince Albert follows in forebear’s footsteps

[caption id="" align="alignnone" width="952"]Photo: Facebook Prince's Palace of Monaco Photo: Facebook Prince's Palace of Monaco[/caption]

Fri. Nov 24 – Concert by Kids...

Local News Staff Writer -
Friday 24 November, 7.30 pm, Grimaldi Forum Monaco – Salle des Princes Concert by Kids United to celebrate Universal Children’s Day 2017 Information: + 377 98 98 87 96