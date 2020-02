Heartbreak for Roca Team

[caption id="attachment_21963" align="alignnone" width="640"]Prince Albert West Point 2017. Photo: Facebook Prince's Palace of Monaco[/caption] While Prince Albert was in New York to attend the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly , General RL Caslen, Superintendent of the West Point Military Academy, welcomed him on Monday, September 18, to the famous military academy, 61 years after the visit of Prince Rainier and Princess Grace who came to attend a famous football match between the Army and the Navy. [gallery td_select_gallery_slide="slide" size="large" ids="21956,21959,21957,21960,21958,21962,21964,21961,21963"] Located in the state of New York, West Point Military Academy hosts nearly 4,500 Cadets. After a rigorous selection process and four years of rigorous studies, the Cadets are destined to become the future leaders of the American army. During his visit, Prince Albert was able to speak with senior officers and cadets during an informal lunch and a Q&A meeting in the presence of a French student from Saint-Cyr, France's prestigious Military Academy. Among the gifts exchanged, the Cadets wanted to surprise the Sovereign by offering him a frame of photos containing images of the visit of his parents in 1961, as well as photos of his own visit taken that morning.[caption id="" align="alignnone" width="952"]Photo: Facebook Prince's Palace of Monaco[/caption]