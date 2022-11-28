Helicopter crash: local victim named as Vyacheslav Taran

While authorities are yet to formally release the identities of the two victims in Friday’s shocking helicopter crash near Eze, the passenger has been named locally as Monaco resident Vyacheslav Taran.

Originally from Russia, Vyacheslav Taran settled in Monaco around 10 years ago and was a fintech entrepreneur and co-founder of the trading and investment platform Libertex.

He was the husband of Hello Monaco Founder Olga Taran and a father of three children.

“It is with great sadness that Libertex Group confirms the death of its co-founder and Chairman of Board of Directors, Vyacheslav Taran, after a helicopter crash that took place en route to Monaco on Friday, 25 November 2022,” said the company in a statement. “The Board of Directors of Libertex Group and company employees extend their most heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the Taran family.”

Vyacheslav Taran, aged 53, was the sole passenger travelling in a Monacair helicopter from Lausanne in Switzerland to Monaco when it crashed into a hillside near Eze village at around 2pm. The pilot, aged in his 30s, also died instantly.

“A well-known and highly respected businessman, described as kind-hearted, polite and humble by everyone who was fortunate enough to know him, Taran was a true visionary,” continued Libertex in its statement. “Taran was also devoted to giving back to the community and always rushed to help those in need, particularly children. He co-founded Change One Life, a charitable foundation helping children from orphanages and child-care institutions to find families and live fulfilling lives. To this day, Change One Life has helped more than 30,000 orphaned children. Vyacheslav Taran will be missed more than words can express, and everyone at Libertex will eternally be grateful for what he has accomplished.”

An investigation has been launched into the crash, as agents from Airbus, manufacturer of the H130 helicopter, also work to determine the cause.