Help the environment by offloading old undies

Monaco’s Environment Department is encouraging residents to drop off old, clean undergarments to be reused, transformed or recycled.

In an age when many people are trying to do their bit to help the environment, there is one genre of items that is often overlooked. When underwear is past its prime, there seems to be few options, as most second-hand and charity shops don’t accept them. With nowhere else to go, they end up in the rubbish as part of the millions of tonnes of textile waste that clogs our landfills.

Monaco’s Environment Department, however, is determined to get to the bottom of this problem and has put out a call to collect clean, but no longer used or wanted, undergarments as part of European Week for Waste Reduction, which is held from 21st to 26th November.

A container has already been set up in the Fontvieille shopping centre that will allow people to drop off knickers, socks, bras and the like. They will be reused, if in excellent condition, otherwise they will be transformed or recycled.

The container will remain at the entry of the mall until 25th November, at which point it will be moved to the Promenade Honoré II opposite the Maison des Associations A Casa d’i Soci.

Photo source: Monaco Communications Department