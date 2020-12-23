Weather
14 ° C
14°C
11°C
Light Cloud
Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

14 new Covid cases on 22 Dec. brings total to 756: 8 hospitalised, 2 resident + 2 in ICU, 1 resident, 75 home monitored, 637 recoveries, 3 deaths

Helping storm Alex victims

Helping storm Alex victims

By Cassandra Tanti - December 23, 2020

The Municipal Council has been busy handing out all of the donations collected in the Principality for the victims of October’s storm Alex, as well as its own significant contributions.

Following the devastation caused by storm Alex in October, Monaco’s Municipal Council wanted to join in the great outpouring of solidarity for the municipalities and residents of the Roya valley by providing support – logistically with the donation of vehicles and equipment, as well as financial. They also organised collections in the Principality.

Foodstuffs and financial donations

From the first hours after storm Alex, the council provided financial support by making two donations to help rebuild the infrastructure in the valleys: one to the Department of the Alpes-Maritimes (20,000€), the other in the municipality of Limone Piemonte (2,500€).

A few days later, elected officials mobilised municipal teams and a food and hygiene product collection was set up on 8th and 9th October at Espace Léo Ferré. More than two tons of goods were collected and transported to the valleys by the Light Relief Intervention Unit (ULIS). This solidarity continued with a large donation of equipment, stored until now in the workshops of the Municipal Technical Services, which will soon be assigned to different municipalities: 300 tables, 390 folding chairs as well as a desk given to the Mayor of Fontan.

Vehicle donations for the municipalities of Roya

On 11th December, Mayor Georges Marsan, Marjorie Crovetto, Karyn Ardisson Salopek and Claude Bollati went to Breil-sur-Roya to meet the mayors of the various municipalities hit hard by storm Alex. They handed over six vehicles previously belonging to the municipal fleet: a Mercedes flatbed truck with hatchback, a Toyota Yaris and four Kymco 125cc scooters.

A Christmas for the children

On Tuesday 15th December, Mayor Georges Marsan and Marjorie Crovetto went to Menton to hand over 1,260 children’s books collected from 24th to 26th November at the Condamine Market as well as at Stars’n’Bars as part of the European Waste Reduction Week (SERD) in collaboration with the Monaco Développement association Durable (MC2D).

These books were given to children aged 0 to 14 in the towns of Tende, La Brigue, Breil-sur-Roya, Fontan and Saorge on 19th and 20th December as part of the operation ‘Christmas for the children of Roya’.

The initiative has received the support of Prince Albert II and Minister of State Pierre Dartout.

Christmas baskets for seniors

A few days later, on 17th December, the council brought a little comfort and warmth to end of year celebrations with the delivery of 400 Christmas baskets containing a complete meal seniors and isolated people from different towns in the Roya valley.

The car

A Renault Trafic – offered by the Monaco City Hall on 5th November to the Semeurs d’Espoir association, was used to collect donations made by the citizens of Monaco and transport them to the valleys of the Vésubie (Saint-Martin Vésubie) and Roya (Breil-sur-Roya).

 

Photo by the Mairie de Monaco

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleEnfants de Frankie

Editors pics

December 14, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

‘Tis the season…

Faced with a possible blowout in Covid cases when holiday travellers return to Monaco, the government is offering free PCR tests without prescription to boost screening.

0
December 11, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Pzifer-BioNTech vaccine set for January/February

Minister of State Pierre Dartout has revealed during a National Council assembly that the public can expect the first of three Covid vaccines to be rolled out in Monaco next month.

0
December 4, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Beautiful, ethical, organic, local

SBM’s signature festive cake this year is the Honey Flower, a stunning celebration of local ingredients prepared by the Principality’s finest pastry chefs.

0
December 3, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Third Covid screening test now in action

Rapid antigen tests are being rolled out throughout the Principality, with results obtainable within 30 minutes.

0

daily

December 23, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Helping storm Alex victims

Cassandra Tanti

The Municipal Council has been busy handing out all of the donations collected in the Principality for the victims of October’s storm Alex, as well as its own significant contributions.

0
December 23, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Enfants de Frankie

Stephanie Horsman

Enfants de Frankie has still managed to deliver some much needed Christmas cheer, despite having to cancel most of its December events.

0
December 20, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

New year, new hope

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco’s vaccination campaign is expected to be rolled out at the beginning of the school year with three priority groups given first access. Here is the latest information from the government.

0
December 15, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Seasonal flu jab now available to all

Stephanie Horsman

Stage four of the seasonal flu vaccination campaign is underway and anyone wishing to receive the jab can now obtain it in pharmacies in Monaco, regardless of where you live.

0
MORE STORIES

MAC Christmas celebration

The Monaco Ambassador Club’s annual Christmas party has been celebrated in spectacular style at the Salle Empire of the Hôtel de Paris.

Staying emotionally healthy during Covid-19

Psychotherapist Gavin Sharpe explains how we can all stay emotionally resilient while our Principality is in lockdown.