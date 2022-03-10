Here are some of the hottest luxury yachts available during the Monaco GP

The Monaco Grand Prix is one of the most awe-inspiring events on the global sporting calendar, and experiencing it from the comfort of your own luxury charter yacht is a reservation like no other.

Whether you’re an annual Grand Prix attendee or a new-goer, experiencing this powerful event from a superyacht charter allows for unlimited privacy, luxury and comfort. The options are endless, from yachts carrying high-performance water toys to those boasting on-water spas and gyms. Luxury yachts come in all shapes and sizes, so whether you’re looking to gather an intimate group of people, or throw a party, there is a perfect yacht charter for everyone. If you’ve never witnessed the Grand Prix from the decks of your own luxury yacht, it is time to push the envelope and see what all the excitement is about.

“The Monaco Grand Prix is one of the top events in Monaco, and being on a luxury yacht right there by the track is an experience like no other,” says Northrop & Johnson Managing Director, Europe Patrick Coote. “A superyacht charter allows for optimal privacy, luxury and entertainment as well as a front-row seat to watch the Formula 1 drivers speed across the track.”

Northrop & Johnson has compiled a list of the hottest luxury charter yachts available for the Monaco Grand Prix. All yachts are subject to change due to availability.

Da Vinci

The 2017 164’ (50m) Mangusta superyacht Da Vinci is as beautiful as they come. She reaches speeds of over 38 knots and is an ideal yacht for speed-demons and thrill-seekers. While Da Vinci’s high performance is something to marvel at, her stunning interior and exterior design notes are what makes her so unique. The yacht’s decks are incredibly spacious, with impressive visibility past her sleek structure. The spa pool surrounded by sunpads welcomes guests to soak up the sun in complete luxury. Da Vinci’s plethora of exterior areas makes her a dream party and entertainment charter yacht. The yacht can accommodate 12 guests in five beautiful cabins. Her interior spaces are just as comfortable and elegant as her exterior, with high-quality finishes, huge windows and a colour scheme that exudes luxury. Da Vinci is priced from €225,000 per week, plus expenses.

Veni Vidi Vici

At 130’ (39.6m), Veni Vidi Vici is a semi-custom Mangusta that prioritises performance without compromising luxury. Built in 2006 and full-refitted in 2019, this yacht offers a chic, welcoming ambiance both inside and out. Veni Vidi Vici’s interior spaces feature dramatic design elements with beautiful lighting and huge windows. The retractable roof seamlessly merges the outdoors to the main salon to create a unique lounging and socialising area for guests. The charter yacht welcomes 11 guests in five well-appointed staterooms. Veni Vidi Vici’s deck spaces offer endless entertainment possibilities, from alfresco dining to sunbathing on the aft and foredecks. This is an ideal setup for parties with friends and family. Veni Vidi Vici is priced from €120,000 per week, plus expenses.

A&A

Launched by CRN in 1974, and refitted in 2021, charter yacht A&A combines class and comfort to create a truly beautiful on-water retreat. A&A welcomes 10 guests in five well-appointed staterooms, all featuring the same warm, welcoming design as the rest of the yacht. The main salon is traditional and features stunning wood paneling and large windows allowing for a flow of natural light. The sheltered aft deck is the perfect locale for alfresco dining, and the spacious sundeck is ideal for socializing around the bar or sunbathing on the sunbeds. At the bow, guests can relax and admire the views on the huge sunpads. A&A is priced from €38,000 per week, plus expenses.

Scott Free

Built in 2009 by Abeking & Rasmussen, the 196’ (60m) Scott Free is a highly regarded charter yacht that has been built and maintained with entertainment in mind. The yacht was refitted in 2022 and features a beautiful main salon with a trendy bar, a spacious skylounge and lots of space for alfresco dining and socialising. Scott Free’s large sundeck showcases a sit-at bar with a barbeque and optional awnings when shade is desired. The charter yacht can host 12 guests in six staterooms. This is an ideal yacht for entertaining and relaxing, with an on-deck Jacuzzi and gym equipment. Scott Free is priced from €370,000 per week, plus expenses.

Moskito

Delivered in 2021 by Heesen yachts, Moskito is 180’ (55m) of pure excellence. The yacht hosts 12 guests in six awe-inspiring staterooms. Her modern interior is a dream for design enthusiasts. The intelligent styling wraps guests in a feeling of elegance and comfort with an earthy palette and high-end finishes. Moskito’s laundry list of unique features includes a lower deck wellness area with a sauna, steam room and gym, a large Jacuzzi and a full-beam skylounge with floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors for panoramic views. The deck spaces of Moskito are impressive, with endless dining and lounging spaces. The yacht’s infinite aft deck spaces ensure guests will never be without entertainment. Moskito is priced from €350,000 per week, plus expenses.

Loon

Characterised as one of the most desirable yachts on the charter market, the 180’ (54.86m) Newcastle Loon welcomes 12 guests to enjoy restful nights in her six generous staterooms. Loon’s timeless interior is combined with her modern exterior spaces to create an ideal yacht for charter with family and friends. The yacht is equipped with an elevator for seamless access to all levels. The panoramic skylounge is the primary social area of the yacht with sweeping views, a full-service bar and easy access to the aft deck for alfresco dining and lounging. The expansive sundeck features a covered Jacuzzi, another full bar and tons of sunloungers. Loon is priced from €325,000 per week, plus expenses.

Hurricane Run

Built by renowned yacht builder Feadship in 2009, Hurricane Run boasts sleek, clean exterior lines and vast exterior areas. She measures 175’ (53.50m) in length and can accommodate 12 guests in six well-appointed cabins. The main salon features minimalist, crisp styling with a monochromatic palette to create a comfortable atmosphere. The expansive aft deck leads to a large swimplatform, perfect for swimming and watersports. Hurrican Run is a testament to her famed builder and features all the luxurious amenities expected on a yacht of her caliber. The sundeck onboard Hurrican Run is impressive, with endless seating options, a Jacuzzi and a full bar. Hurricane Run is priced from €245,000 per week, plus expenses.

La Pellegrina

La Pellegrina is a 164’ (50m) Couach delivered in 2012 and refitted in 2020. The luxury charter yacht welcomes 12 guests in six stunning staterooms. La Pellegrina’s bright and light interior décor contributes to her charming aesthetic. The floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows in the main salon ensure a breathtaking view from every angle. The master suite on the bridge deck features a private deck and gym equipment. Three decks make up La Pellegrina’s exterior spaces. The sundeck is the place to be seen, with comfortable sunbeds and a spa Jacuzzi. For alfresco dining, the main deck aft can be utilised for meals under the stars. La Pellegrina Is priced from €240,000 per week, plus expenses.

K2

The 2021 162’ (50m) Columbus K2 is a striking yacht for charter, featuring a sporty exterior design and a comfortable interior. K2’s spacious foredeck features a hot tub and sunpads, making it the perfect locale for lounging. The yacht welcomes 11 guests in five staterooms, all complete with the same contemporary design as the rest of the yacht. K2’s beach club brings everyone together to hang out close to the water and make memories to last a lifetime. K2 is priced from €270,000 per week, plus expenses.

Rocket

At 163’ (49.8m) in length, Rocket was delivered in 2011 by Heesen and underwent a complete refit in 2021. Rocket is a floating work of art, with dramatic interior and exterior design and stark contrasts of black and white finishes. Her highly unique interior makes guests feel like they are in a sculpture, with functional artwork features such as the stunning staircase. Rocket’s six-stateroom layout welcomes up to 12 guests. The yacht’s bespoke circular skylounge offers 270-degree views. Rocket showcases ample living and entertainment spaces with shaded dining and lounging areas and a hot tub on the sundeck. Rocket is priced from €230,000 per week, plus expenses.

Eiv

Delivered in 2020 by Rossinavi, Eiv sits at 160’ (48.80m) in length and showcases a captivating design resembling an Italian automobile. The yacht’s unique exterior aesthetic, coupled with her comfortable interior spaces, create the perfect charter option. Eiv’s stylish design can be seen in every inch of the yacht, from the touches of onyx on the interior to the modern Jacuzzi and seating located forward and sundeck resistance pool. Eiv is nothing short of entertaining, her aft decks encouraging alfresco dining and socializing. Eiv sleeps 10 guests in five staterooms and is priced from €245,000 per week, plus expenses.

Silver Wave

The 150’ (45.72m) Palmer Johnson yacht Silver Wave is a masterpiece that combines design and performance. She was launched in 2009 and refitted in 2017, leaving her in primed condition. Silver Wave welcomes 10 guests in five staterooms. Bright white sunpads and couches complement the yacht’s striking metallic hull. Her deck spaces are full of entertainment possibilities. Silver Wave is priced from €110,000 per week, plus expenses.

My Little Violet

Launched in 2006 by Abeking & Rasmussen, My Little Violet measures 149’ (45.60m) in length and welcomes 10 guests onboard in five comfortable staterooms. The yacht’s interior is adorned with suede, silk and leather to create a cozy atmosphere. My Little Violet’s expansive deck spaces are ideal for relaxing and enjoying meals alfresco. My Little Violet is priced from €180,000 per week, plus expenses.