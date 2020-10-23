Weather
11 ° C
11°C
Friday, October 23, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

8 new cases of Covid-19 on 21 Oct. brings total to 281: 8 hospitalised - 3 resident, 5 in ICU - 3 resident, 42 home monitored, 233 healed, 1 resident death

Hermann to fulfil lifelong dream in Vendée Globe

Hermann to fulfil lifelong dream in Vendée Globe

By Stephanie Horsman - October 23, 2020

Pierre Casiraghi will see his German racing partner Boris Hermann skippering the first Monegasque yacht to participate in the Vendée Globe, a gruelling round-the-world sailing race in which he will compete for the top spot, as well as collect data on climate change.

The Vendée Globe, the world’s only non-stop, non-assisted, solo, around the world sailing race, will kick off on 8th November with Monaco’s first-ever boat in the running. A 60-foot Imoca sailing yacht named Seaexplorer will see Boris Hermann at the helm when the competition kicks off from Sables-d’Olonne. It will also end there 75+ days later.

Due to family commitments, Pierre Casiraghi has decided to sit the race out and told Corriere della Sera, “I have a family now and I think they are happy that I am not leaving…and then I’m certainly not a sailing professional with the same experience as Boris.”

This leaves Hermann, who has dreamed of participating in this race since he was a teenager, in charge. The challenge is daunting for even the most seasoned sailor and he admits to some trepidation.

“It will be the longest I will be solo on a boat, and so I will see how I react to that,” he says. “I feel I know myself, the ocean and the boat. I am quite confident. What I don’t know is that I have been quite fortunate until now in my sailing and I have never had a difficult moment, a catastrophe. How am I going to react (…) if I have a structural problem, the boom breaks, the mainsail rips or something like that?”

The idea to participate has been several years in the making, dating back to 2013. In 2016, Casiraghi and Hermann formed Team Malizia with the goal of taking part in the Vendée Globe. The idea expanded into an opportunity for scientific observation as well as a racing one, and now the mission of the Seaexplorer has become two-fold.

A mini laboratory has been included onboard that will be constantly analysing water samples as part of a research project with partners Geomar, Max Planck, and IFREMER. The samples are collected by an electric pump that will then studied and converted into usable data for the scientific community. This means of data collection is far less expensive than sending out separate, mission-specific boats, as the vessels in the race will be covering vast swaths of the sea anyway.

The journey will take Hermann on a lap around Antarctica where he will encounter huge storms, prematurely melting ice caps and invasions of seaweed. He will experience and witness climate change first hand and communicate this to the world.

The task of preparing for the race has been complicated by Covid, meaning Hermann will not be able to be on-site until just before the race. He will also not be able to welcome friends and family to see him off, making for a rather lonely departure. He has been carefully self-isolating with his wife and newborn baby and will take a final Covid test 48 hours prior to the start of the race.

The competition will start at 1pm on 8th November. The Yacht Club of Monaco and the Team Malizia site will broadcast regular updates on the Seaexplorer’s progress. Additionally, Hermann will send regular satellite transmissions to Casiraghi during the race. But in the end, it is one man and the sea. How does he feel about this?

“You have to pray a little bit to the gods of the sea,” Hermann says with good humour. “And I will give them whisky once in a while.”

 

Photo: Pierre Casiraghi and Boris Hermann, by Boris Hermann Racing 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleFree Business Expo
Next articleNo more late nights out

Editors pics

October 23, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

No more late nights out

Bars and restaurants in Monaco will be ordered to close by 11.30pm from Saturday under a new range of restrictions announced by Minister of State Pierre Dartout on Friday evening.

0
October 22, 2020 | Culture

Princess Nina: “I want to put Seborga on the map”

This is the story of Nina, the German-born Princess of Seborga who has bold plans for the future of a principality famous for its captivating past.

0
October 20, 2020 | Culture

Prince Albert 1st commemoration plans continue

In the lead up to the June 2022 memorial of his death, the Albert 1er Monaco Committee has launched the next round of commemorations to honour the Prince and his legacy.

0
October 16, 2020 | Business & Finance

Monaco-owned port in Italy opens for business

The highly-anticipated Cala del Forte port in Ventimiglia, intended to handle overflow from the Principality, is now officially open, marking a new era for the Italian seaside town and Monaco.

0

daily

October 23, 2020 | Business & Finance

Hermann to fulfil lifelong dream in Vendée Globe

Stephanie Horsman

Pierre Casiraghi will see his German racing partner Boris Hermann skippering the first Monegasque yacht to participate in the Vendée Globe, a gruelling round-the-world sailing race.

0
October 23, 2020 | Business & Finance

Free Business Expo

Stephanie Horsman

The Monaco Business Expo’s 8th annual event will be held on Tuesday at the Auditorium Rainier III, enlightening entrepreneurs on the specifics of doing business in the Principality.

0
October 23, 2020 | Business & Finance

MEB not stopped by pandemic

Stephanie Horsman

The MEB has taken stock of a difficult year at its annual General Assembly meeting and discussed how it plans to help with economic recovery.  

0
October 23, 2020 | Business & Finance

New underwater exhibition

Stephanie Horsman

A new exhibition featuring the latest works by innovative undersea photographer Olivier Jude entitled Profondeurs (Depths) is now on show at the Maison de France.

0
MORE STORIES

‘Safety hazard’ returns … at Monaco’s heliport

Local News Staff Writer -
[video width="1920" height="1080" mp4="https://monacolife.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Monaco_Billboard_webvideo_250517_Webvideo_v07.mp4"][/video] In a nifty act of nostalgia, iconic Italian brand Martini is celebrating a return to the Monaco Grand Prix by bringing back a famous trackside billboard that had to be taken down during the 2009 race because the model’s beauty reportedly “drove the drivers to distraction”. The ad, featuring model Jessiqa Pace as a female race car driver, became part of F1 history when it caused mayhem during qualifying in 2009. It was reported at the time that British race ace Lewis Hamilton spun out just metres from the board, which was close to the tricky Loews hairpin of the classic street circuit. Williams Martini Racing driver Felipe Massa, remembering the billboard, said, “Every time you passed into that corner you had this woman looking at you. It was just a picture, but it was impossible not to look.” 170520_CA-60 Media headlines teased “Poster puts F1 drivers in a spin” and “Martini girl messes up F1 racers in Monaco”, but one driver who managed to keep his cool was 2009 Grand Prix winner Jenson Button. The Brit, who is making a one-race return to Monaco this weekend, was reported as saying, “Every time you passed her, it was as though she was looking right at you.” Caroline Hipperson, Global Brand VP for Martini, said: “This year marks Martini’s return to Monaco since the historic incident. Although our advertising has moved on quite a bit since then, bringing the original art work back is a nod to our relationship with the sport while reminding fans of the fun, glamour and pure joy of racing.  Of course, a few more women race drivers wouldn’t hurt either.” This weekend all images of model Jessiqa Pace will be kept safely out of the sight of F1 drivers. Instead Martini will delight race fans flying in via helicopter, as her face graces the heliport in Monaco, where she is already installed. The Martini brand's longstanding relationship with motorsport and rich history of both sponsorship and participation began in 1968 with the creation of Martini Racing. This bold and ambitious move resulted in Martini becoming one of the first-ever, non-motorsport entrants to sponsor a racing team.  

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=16954

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=16312

The Monte Carlo Spring Arts Festival

Culture Staff Writer -
The Monte Carlo Spring Arts Festival kicks off on Friday 15th March with an exciting month-long repertoire of concerts and film.