Hermitage Fine Art Auction adapts to Covid

Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
13 new Covid cases on 16 Feb. brings total to 1,787: 45 hospitalised: 29 resident + 9 in ICU: 5 resident, 93 home monitored, 1,562 recoveries, 21 deaths
A Winston Churchill manuscript, family photos of Tsar Alexander II, and a bespoke snow globe by Tiffany are among the lots to be auctioned at the end of February by Hermitage Fine Art, which is this year going largely digital.
For its first auction of 2021, Hermitage Fine Art is offering a range of bidding options in light of the Covid pandemic.
Monaco saw a clear decline in criminal offences in 2020 compared to the previous year, though fines and warnings for breaking Covid-related rules kept the force busy.
Monaco residents can travel as far as the Var without a negative Covid test, under a new relaxation of the rules. But the government still wants the 24-hour deadline lifted altogether.
The government is now revealing Monaco's weekly incidence rate as part of its regular communication about the coronavirus situation, a figure which has just halved within a week.
Local artist Marcos Marin talks to Monaco Life about his latest instalment of Princess Grace in the maternity ward of the CHPG and what it was like to watch Prince Albert unveil the portrait.
As part of the ongoing improvement of urban transport in the Principality, users of the bus line No. 5 (Hospital / Larvotto) will benefit from an improved service with a new frequency of every 12 / 13 minutes instead of 20 minutes currently.
Line 5 is important because it serves the Princess Grace Hospital with a bus stop close to the entrance, favouring the bus over other means of transportation and the need to park a car. The new frequency starts from Monday, May 9,Augmentation des fréquences de la ligne de bus n°5 de la CAM Dans le cadre de l’amélioration du transport urbain en Principauté, les usagers de la ligne de bus n°5 (Hôpital/Larvotto) bénéficieront, à partir du lundi 9 mai, d’une amélioration du service avec un nouveau cadencement à 12/13 minutes, au lieu de 20 minutes actuellement. Cette augmentation des fréquences de la ligne 5 offre aux usagers la possibilité de bénéficier d’environ 5 bus à l’heure au lieu de 3 aujourd’hui. La ligne n°5 est importante, car elle rejoint le Centre Hospitalier Princesse Grace (CHPG) avec un arrêt de bus au plus près de l’entrée, permettant de privilégier le bus à tout autre moyen de transport pour se rendre à l’hôpital ou en revenir, en se préservant ainsi du souci de garer son véhicule.
Article tags: monaco travel