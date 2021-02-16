Weather
Wednesday, February 17, 2021

News

Breaking News

13 new Covid cases on 16 Feb. brings total to 1,787: 45 hospitalised: 29 resident + 9 in ICU: 5 resident, 93 home monitored, 1,562 recoveries, 21 deaths

Hermitage Fine Art Auction adapts to Covid

By Stephanie Horsman - February 16, 2021

A Winston Churchill manuscript, family photos of Tsar Alexander II, and a bespoke snow globe by Tiffany are among the lots to be auctioned at the end of February by Hermitage Fine Art, which is this year going largely digital.

For its first auction of 2021, Hermitage Fine Art is offering a range of bidding options in light of the Covid pandemic.

The first day of auction on 25th February will feature Russian art and historical pieces, whilst the 26th is all about fine art, design objects, jewellery and manuscripts.

Bidding can be done from the security of home either by telephone or online through one of six portals being used in partnership with the auction house.

The Russian catalogue being auctioned on 25th February will start with two paintings by impressionist Konstantin Korovin and will be followed by highlights from Russian masters such as Vladimir Orlovsky, Philipp Malyavin and Ilya Mashkov.

In addition, other Russian portrait art pieces will go under the gavel, including a two-metre long painting of the Russian Imperial Navy, as well as portraits of Tsar Alexander I, Prince Grigory Grigoryevich and Empress Maria Feodorovna. Some beautiful furniture and decorative pieces are also being sold and include a magnificent mahogany and bronze table and a collection of silver including a signed piece by Fabergé.

Book collections of classic works on topics as diverse as psychology, medicine, history, arts and sciences will also be available for lovers of all things Russian, as well as photographs from various eras. Bidders can choose between family photos of Tsar Alexander II, avant-garde shots by Rodchenko and Klutsis or postcards from Solomko.

On 26th, there will be fine art collections from the XVII to XX centuries including a large coastal view by Jean-Baptiste Olive entitled View on the Port of Dieppe. For those with more modern tastes, Rene Gruau’s Diorissimo presenting a new perfume by designer Dior is also up for grabs.

European silver collections, vases, lamps, Lalique glass pieces, a signed Cartier clock and a bespoke snow globe by Tiffany are the highlights of the decorative objects section of the auction.

The fine jewellery going under the gavel will make any jewel lover’s mouth water. A pair of diamond and Burmese sapphire earrings, Swiss-certified ruby and diamond rings, Van Cleef and Arpels signed gold earrings, and a diamond and leopard brooch signed by Fred are a few examples of the selection going up for sale. For the gents, cufflinks made of diamond and platinum or gold and lapis lazuli will be auctioned off.

Finally, collectors of manuscripts will be treated to a remarkable choice of lots signed by known political and historical personages, as well as from famous composers, writers and actors. Some of the biggest names include Mohammad Ali, Jean-Jacques Rousseau, Winston Churchill, Carl Jung, the Marquis de Sade and Charles Darwin. This section also features a pair of iconic two-dollar bills signed by Andy Warhol. An eclectic mix, to be sure, but something for everyone’s tastes.

 

 

