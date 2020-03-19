Weather
Thursday, March 19, 2020

News

Breaking News

Monaco records no new cases of Covid-19 since Monday, when Minister of State Serge Telle became Principality's 9th positive case

Historic Europe-wide travel ban in place

By Stephanie Horsman - March 19, 2020

The European Union has endorsed the most stringent travel ban in its history as more countries join the lockdown in efforts to contain Covid-19.

In an historic move, European Union leaders suspended all non-essential travel into the Schengen areas by non-EU nationals for a minimum of 30 days on Tuesday. The underlying reason behind the decisive move was to instil uniformity in the bloc and discourage unnecessary travel whilst the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Close to home, Nice Côte d’Azur officials have assured the public that the airport remains open to air traffic, despite the closure of Terminal 1 earlier this week. However, due to the travel ban, it is only accepting limited commercial flights. If necessary, it will also accommodate state flights, medical flights and diverted flights.

As for passengers coming into Nice, EU nationals, as well as those from the Schengen countries or the United Kingdom are still allowed to enter under certain conditions. Permanent residents and their families, medical workers, coronavirus researchers, diplomats and cross-border commuters are also exempt from the border lockdown.

Several countries, including France, had imposed border closures in advance of the EU order. Some countries, such as Estonia and Germany, were denying all travellers who were not their own passport holders entry. It has been widely thought that without a stronger containment policy, curbing the spread of the virus would be impossible. These new measures aim to do just that.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has asked all member states to implement the new procedures immediately. She tweeted just after the announcement, “The less travel, the more we can contain the virus. Therefore, I propose to the heads of state and government to introduce temporary restriction on non-essential travel to the EU. These travel restrictions should be in place for an initial period of 30 days but can be prolonged as necessary.”

The news came just hours after European Parliament member and EU Civil Liberties Chair Juan Fernando Lopez Aguilar demanded coordination within the EU and spoke of the reestablishment of border controls between Schengen countries most affected by the disease.

“Many Europeans view the lack of coordination with concern. The capitals have been acting as the water reached their necks,” he said in an interview with El Pais. “There were countries that maintained free movement while others put restrictions. Some, where business normality has lasted longer. If the free movement must undergo alterations, it must be done in a coordinated manner. It is puzzling that the answer was fragmentary.”

 

Photo: Pixabay

 

Editors pics

March 19, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Pharmacy home delivery during confinement

The Principality is now offering home delivery of medicine to people during this period of self-isolation.

0
March 18, 2020 | Local News

Priority hour for the elderly

Monaco food stores are now dedicating one hour per day to serving only elderly shoppers.

0
March 17, 2020 | News

AS Monaco Esports players in eEuro2020

As lockdown puts the kibosh on sporting events all over Europe, the eEuro 2020 football matches are just hitting their stride.

0
March 16, 2020 | Local News

Serge Telle tests positive for Covid-19

Monaco’s Minister of State Serge Telle has tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the Principality's 9th confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.

0

New ties formed with Ghana and North...

News Cassandra Tanti -

Monaco has formed diplomatic ties with Ghana and the foundation was laid for a similar agreement with North Macedonia at the 74th United Nations general debates held recently.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Gilles Tonelli first met with Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, where the pair signed a joint statement to open diplomatic ties between the two nations.  

The Republic of Ghana is now the 147th country to have formed such ties with the Principality.  

According to a statement from the Principality, Ghana’s relatively stable and democratic government makes it a clear choice for developing new relations with Monaco. The African state holds a prominent position in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), a 15 member regional group established in 1975 to promote “collective self-sufficiency” and a vision of common purpose for its adherents.

Mr. Tonelli then met with Nikola Dimitrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of North Macedonia, where they signed a joint communique to open diplomatic relations.  

The Parliamentary-led Balkan country is part of the former Yugoslavia, which declared its independence in 1991 and is currently petitioning for full-fledged membership in the European Union and NATO.

  Written by Stephanie Horsman
Poster advertising the audition

New summer concert to showcase young talent

Local News Cassandra Tanti -
Monaco has put out a call for talented young musicians to audition for the opening act of the new MC Summer Concert in July.