Historic F1 racing car leads Ferrari auction

Looking for a unique gift to give this Christmas? How about Ferrari’s milestone car marking 1,000 Grand Prix races, signed by Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc? Or you could just settle for a signed rear wing.

RM Sotheby’s is currently in the middle of presenting the unique Online Only: Once In A Millennium auction, offered entirely without reserve.

Held in celebration of Scuderia Ferrari’s milestone 1,000th Grand Prix event, which took place at Mugello, Italy in September of this year, the Online Only sale is offering 16 exclusive motorsport lots relating to the race and will be held to coincide with the season-ending 2020 FIA Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend.

Up for grabs is Charles Leclerc’s signed memorabilia, including racing gloves, a replica of his racing helmet, a custom-made racing suit and rear wing endplate.

Monaco-born Charles Leclerc made an explosive debut on Ferrari’s Formula 1 team in 2019 by winning the Pirelli Pole Trophy in his rookie season. Now, with a five-year contract, Leclerc will be the face of Ferrari’s racing team for the foreseeable future.

Signed memorabilia from his team mate Sebastian Vettel are also going under the hammer, as are some unique experiences such as a 2021 Formula 1 Grand Prix race experience at Ferrari Gestione Sportiva, and a “behind the scenes” experience with Scuderia Ferrari at the 2021 F1 Grand Prix.

Headlining the auction is the SF1000. The show car was built for a celebratory event in Florence and has been signed by Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel. A second replica will go on display at Ferrari’s museum in Maranello.

The SF1000’s name signifies the prancing horse’s 70th year of participation in FIA racing, and more astonishingly, their 1,000th Grand Prix entry. In an even further nod to Ferrari heritage, the SF1000 was painted to match the first Ferrari ever made, the 125S. It is estimated to fetch between €150,000 and €200,000.

“It is an amazing opportunity to acquire a piece of history relating to the most successful team in motor racing’s blue riband category,” said Team Principal Mattia Binotto.

Bidding opened on Monday 7th December and will run through to Monday 14th December.

Photo source: Scuderia Ferrari