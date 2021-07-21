Weather
21 ° C
21°C
Thursday, July 22, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

11 Covid cases 21 July, 2 hospitalised, 2 in ICU, 82 home monitored, 2,597 recoveries, 33 deaths, 156 incidence rate, 61% eligible population vaccinated

Historic Fiat 500 event draws the crowds

Historic Fiat 500 event draws the crowds

By Stephanie Horsman - July 21, 2021

The first Monaco International Meeting of Historic Fiat 500s took place on Saturday in the Port and was deemed a huge success with more than a thousand people visiting the event.

Organised by Club Fiat Monte-Carlo, the 1st Monaco International Meeting of Historic Fiat 500s went off without a hitch on Saturday. Nearly 50 cars were on hand and about 1,500 visitors, including Prince Albert II, came to the port to check out the cars on display.

Fiat owners from all over Europe made the journey and there were some truly rare and special models for enthusiasts to see. A pair of Fiat 600 Multiplas, courtesy of Jollyfiat MC, were on display, as was a 500 Abarth Maletta, a car which has done the circuit at the Historic Rallaye Monte-Carlo on several occasions.

The cars took to the streets of the Principality and paraded through the city giving everyone an eyeful as they made their way to their final destination in the port. Biker “angels” helped them navigate the streets safely, taking them past the Place du Palais and the Casino.

Photo by Club Fiat Monte-Carlo

“It was a challenge, but the members of the club did an exceptional job, so for a ‘first’ the presence of HSH Prince Albert was definitely the seal of gratitude for all the work accomplished,” said Massimo Peleson, president of the Fiat 500 Monte-Carlo Club. “It was also confirmed by the visit of Stéphane Valeri, President of the Monaco National Council, and of the Italian Ambassador to the Principality of Monaco, Giulio Alaimo. The highlight was certainly the parade through the streets of the Principality, something that had never taken place in Monaco. At one point, we had around 40 cars on the legendary Formula 1 circuit. It seems to me that F1 couldn’t do better.”

Prizes were awarded to participants who made exceptional efforts. Elodie Verrando won the Elegance Prize for her 500L which she adorned completely with flowers, Guido Pererra won the prize for coming from the farthest distance, all the way from Milan, in his 500 Lombardi, and the oldest car went to Nicotemo Pezzella in his magnificent 1938 500B Topolino.

The club’s success this year has ensured a repeat performance next summer where Monaco will again be the host.

 

 

Top photo by Club Fiat Monte-Carlo

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleAnna Vissi playing at Salle des Etoiles this September
Next articlePrince’s Foundation welcomes back Gombessa 6 team

Editors pics

July 17, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

All the highlights from the Red Cross Summer Concert

It was an historic moment as Jamie Cullum took to the stage in the Place du Casino for the Red Cross Summer Concert on Friday night, watched on by the Princely family. 

0
July 16, 2021 | Local News

Monaco establishes its first e-Embassy in Luxembourg

The Principality now has an e-Embassy in Luxembourg, a digital innovation that is designed to protect Monaco’s sensitive data in the event of a cyberattack or natural disaster.

0
July 15, 2021 | Local News

Protecting biodiversity, one meal at a time

Monaco Life catches up with Suzy Amis Cameron, wife of Hollywood Director James Cameron, to discover more about her One Meal a Day movement.

0
July 14, 2021 | Culture

Window into the history of Belarus through art

Get a glimpse into one of Europe’s most tumultuous and least explored treasures with the exhibition ‘Belarus: History Through Art’ at the Espace 22 Gallery this summer.

0

daily

July 21, 2021 | Culture

Artcurial car auction pulls in €6.5 million

Cassandra Tanti

A 1968 Lamborghini Miura P400 took top honours at the Artcurial Motorcars car auction at the Hôtel Hermitage this week, selling for €977,400 to a Monegasque collector.

0
July 21, 2021 | Culture

Gently-used luxury handbag seller arriving in Monaco

Stephanie Horsman

Sellier Knightsbridge has announced the upcoming opening of a Monaco location, a first for the luxe pre-loved retailer outside of the UK.  

0
July 21, 2021 | Culture

Historic Fiat 500 event draws the crowds

Stephanie Horsman

The first Monaco International Meeting of Historic Fiat 500s took place on Saturday in the Port and was deemed a huge success with more than a thousand people visiting the event.

0
July 21, 2021 | Culture

Anna Vissi playing at Salle des Etoiles this September

Stephanie Horsman

Singer, songwriter and actress Anna Vissi is coming to Monaco’s Salle des Etoiles for one night only in a can’t-miss show that will also raise funds for the Prince’s Foundation.

0
MORE STORIES

Launch of 2021 #WhiteCard campaign

Local News Cassandra Tanti -
The Champions for Peace on Friday digitally launched the 2021 #WhiteCard campaign under the motto ‘Behind each #WhiteCard, there is a story’.

Clean-up day at Port Hercule

Local News Stephanie Horsman -
As part of European Waste Reduction Week, Stars ‘N’ Bars and Eco Angels are hosting a cigarette butt clean-up at Port Hercule this weekend.