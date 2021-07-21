Historic Fiat 500 event draws the crowds

Thursday, July 22, 2021
11 Covid cases 21 July, 2 hospitalised, 2 in ICU, 82 home monitored, 2,597 recoveries, 33 deaths, 156 incidence rate, 61% eligible population vaccinated
The first Monaco International Meeting of Historic Fiat 500s took place on Saturday in the Port and was deemed a huge success with more than a thousand people visiting the event.
Top photo by Club Fiat Monte-Carlo
A 1968 Lamborghini Miura P400 took top honours at the Artcurial Motorcars car auction at the Hôtel Hermitage this week, selling for €977,400 to a Monegasque collector.
Sellier Knightsbridge has announced the upcoming opening of a Monaco location, a first for the luxe pre-loved retailer outside of the UK.
Singer, songwriter and actress Anna Vissi is coming to Monaco’s Salle des Etoiles for one night only in a can’t-miss show that will also raise funds for the Prince’s Foundation.