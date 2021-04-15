Weather
News

Breaking News

3 Covid cases 15 Apr, 17 hospitalised, 5 in ICU, 39 home monitored, 2,268 recoveries, 30 deaths, 121 incidence rate, 32% population vaccinated

Historic Grand Prix to remain “local”

Historic Grand Prix to remain "local"

By Cassandra Tanti - April 15, 2021

This year’s Historic Grand Prix of Monaco, due to take place from 23rd to 25th April, will be restricted to residents, employees and hotel guests only.

The government on Thursday gave the highly awaited news on the conditions it would impose on the event, just over a week from the day it is due to take place.

Minister of the Interior Patrice Cellario revealed that the audience for the Historic Grand Prix will be restricted to 6,500 people, equivalent to one third of the normal capacity.

Racing on Friday 23rd April will be closed to the public, while Saturday and Sunday events will be open to ticket holders.

The minister said that “preferential rates” will be offered to residents, employees of Monaco and hotel guests who wish to attend.

 

 

Photo by Reuben Rohard on Unsplash

 

 

Editors pics

April 15, 2021 | Local News

TV Festival screening to launch debate on lion farming

The Monte-Carlo Television Festival will host the premiere screening of Lion’s, Bones and Bullets, which delves into the mass production of wildlife for traditional Chinese “medicines”.

0
April 14, 2021 | Business & Finance

The future of diamonds

Diamond expert Alberto Vitale talks about Covid’s impact on the industry, how it historically sent down diamond prices, and the rise of transparency thanks to blockchain.

0
April 13, 2021 | Local News

Nice shuttle to start trial in August

The long-awaited shuttle boat between Nice and Cap d’Ail will begin this summer, transporting workers wishing to avoid heavy traffic jams and crowded trains during their daily commute.

0
April 12, 2021 | Local News

Monaco to host world’s first streaming festival

The Principality will roll out the red carpet for the pioneering new Monaco Streaming Film Festival this summer, drawing industry heavyweights for a dynamic “festival-meets-summit”.

0

