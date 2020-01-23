Weather
Historic Monte-Carlo Rally returns for 23rd year

By Stephanie Horsman - January 23, 2020

Just three days after the finish of the 88th Monte-Carlo Rally, competitors will gather for the 23rd Historic Monte-Carlo Rally, showcasing classic cars that have formerly taken part in the race in the years between 1911 and 1980.

This year’s race is set to be bigger than ever, as the Organising Committee of the Automobile Club of Monaco will not only set the exciting course, it will also be highlighting the 60th anniversary of Walter Schock and Rolf Moll’s victory in their Mercedes 220SE in 1960.

Competitors are looking to take over the title of reigning champions from last year’s race, Michel Badosa and Mogens Reidl in their 1969 Renault 8.

To ensure everyone gets a fair shake, there will be three average target times that will need to be met and maintained throughout the race.

The race starts on 31st January at 8pm from the Quai Albert Ier, racers return on the 4th of February from 3pm at the same location, then continue with the next stage at 9pm that evening. The race finishes at the Quai Albert Ier from midnight.  

 

