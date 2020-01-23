Historic Monte-Carlo Rally returns for 23rd year

Friday, January 24, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Makeover of Casino Square to dramatically change the look of Monte Carlo
A mini version of Monaco’s Princess Grace Rose Garden will feature at this year’s Philadelphia Flower Show. The highly anticipated event, themed ‘Riviera Holiday’, will spotlight the life and legacy of Grace Kelly, the Philadelphian who became Princess of Monaco.
He is undoubtedly Monaco’s man of the moment, and now fans of Charles Leclerc will be given their very own grandstands for both the Monaco and France Formula One Grand Prix.
Just three days after the 88th Monte-Carlo Rally, competitors will gather for the 23rd Historic Monte-Carlo Rally, showcasing classic cars from between 1911 and 1980.
AS Monaco has stealthily made their way into the knockout stages of the Coupe de France after their decisive 3-1 win against Saint Pryvé-Saint Hilaire in Orleans on Monday night.