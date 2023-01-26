2 ° C
Historic Monte-Carlo Rally returns to the Principality

by: Luke Entwistle
26/01/2023

Just a week after the Monte-Carlo Rally, the historic version of the iconic race arrives in the Principality on Friday with iconic cars of bygone eras making their way to Monaco from across Europe.

The racing will begin on Saturday with amateurs and motorsport enthusiasts tackling some of the toughest routes of the region’s mountainous terrain. The grid will then return to Monaco for the prize-giving ceremony on Wednesday to round off a special fortnight in the Principality’s sporting calendar. 

An event for amateurs, participants of the 25th edition of the Historic Monte-Carlo Rally will begin their journey from five different destinations, all of which are classic courses on the WRC calendar. Over the course of a week, iconic cars of the past will make their way from Bad Homburg, Oslo, London, Turin and Reims to Monaco, arriving in the Principality on Friday ahead of the start of the competition the next day.

 

Photo by Ivan Blanco Vilar

 

