Hockey match for environmental awareness

[caption id="attachment_29028" align="alignnone" width="640"]Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Gilles Tonelli and National Council President Stéphane Valeri. Photo: Facebook Conseil National de Monaco[/caption] As part of a series of meetings with top Government officials, the new President of the National Council, Stéphane Valeri, held an official meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Gilles Tonelli, on Tuesday, March 6. The topic was the very important issue of ongoing negotiations and discussions with the European Union . In this context in particular, Mr Valeri believes that it is of crucial importance for the future of the Principality that the elected chamber holds frequent high-level discussions with the Government’s top officials. A working group of leading National Council members will meet every seven weeks to hear from Minister Tonelli about talks with the EU. The seven-week interval mirrors the frequency of the meetings between the Government and the EU in Brussels. The question of future relations with the European Union played an important part in the recent elections in Monaco. The newly elected majority has committed itself to be vigilant in protecting the special characteristics of the Principality, in particular the rights of Monegasques and the specific social and economic model that operates in Monaco.