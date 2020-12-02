Weather
4 new Covid cases on 2 Dec. brings total to 621: 7 hospitalised, 5 resident + 4 in ICU, 2 resident, 21 home monitored, 563 recoveries, 3 deaths

Holiday celebrations in full-swing

By Stephanie Horsman - December 2, 2020

The Monaco Town Hall has organised a number of “Covid safe” events to ensure a merry and bright Christmas for all this festive season. 

Despite the current restrictions due to the health situation, the spirit of Christmas will be on full display this year in the Principality, though not in the usual way.

Since 20th November, residents and visitors have been able to enjoy the seasonal lights that illuminate each district after nightfall, giving a cheerful air to the chilly nights.

In addition, the esplanade of Quai Albert I is set to celebrate the magic of Christmas with nearly 250 fir trees and four attractions. There will be a carousel, duck pond fishing, a ride in the shape of a tree and another named the Caribou Ride-Santa’s Sleigh. The fun fair area will be open from 10am to 7:30pm from Friday 4th December to Sunday 3rd January.

The ice rink – a Monegasque winter staple – will also be open on 4th December at the Rainier III Nautical Stadium. With 1,000m2 of space, the ice rink takes five weeks to set up, but it is always worth the effort. Last year 28,674 skaters enjoyed the rink.

This year, the rules will be a little different, given the need to adapt to the health protocols, but fun can still be had. The rink can accommodate 200 people at a time and traffic must flow in a certain way as established by ground markers. Mask wearing is obligatory, and lockers and public areas will be disinfected regularly.

The rink will also host model-making mornings from 8am to 12pm on Sunday 13th December, 10th January, 24th January, 17th February and 21st February. It will also be the site of the Monaco skating championship on 6th March 2021.

For the smallest skaters, a 60m2 structure is being erected just for them. The ice rink will be open until 7th March 2021.

Princess Antoinette Park is also decked out in the spirit of the season for the first time. Christmas lights will be up until Thursday 3rd January and include a light trail and illuminated scenes, which can be enjoyed every day from 4pm until the park closes at 6pm.

New for this year, the Monaco Media Library is setting up workshops at the Metropole on the first three Wednesdays of December from 2pm to 6pm. The 2nd will feature a Christmas card workshop, the 9th is the Christmas Ball, and Christmas stockings feature on the 16th. The workshops are free, but space is limited so reservations are required. These can be made by emailing contact@metropoleshoppingmontecarlo.com or calling +377 92 16 77 01.

Happy holidays!

 

 

Riot of Pantone colour

Local News Staff Writer -
There’s never a dull moment in the Principality of Monaco, with a steady stream of concerts, sporting events, and culinary extravaganzas throughout the year, luxurytraveladvisor.com reports… The Pantone pop-up Cafe is one of Monaco's special summer attractions, which will return to the seafront esplanade of the Grimaldi Forum for the second year in a row. Housed in a shipping container painted its very own shade of bright ‘Monte Carlo red,’ the café offers a menu of colour-coordinated items so that visitors can ‘taste the colours,’ such as strawberry pink” (Pantone 16-1731) éclairs paired with Vibrant Orange (16-1660) juice. The all-day dining menu serves breakfast, lunch and snack items, including sandwiches, salads, focaccias, pizzas, and artisanal Italian gelato which aim to please both the palate and the eye. From July 14- September 9, the Pantone Café will open every day from 10:00 until 20:00 and until 22:00 on Thursday evenings.

A Monaco Yacht Show Series Original: Lidia...

Local News Nancy Heslin -

Q&A with Lidia Bersani, designer of the first superyacht for women 

lidia bersani 3The distinguishable 80-metre La Belle, the first superyacht designed for women, is the baby of Monaco-based designer Lidia Bersani. Described as “a jewel”, gold, precious stones, pearls and crystals, the floors are clad with mother of pearl, onyx, silk and fur carpets, gold and flower mosaics while crystals and gold columns decorate all the decks. The off-white, ivory, cream and gold colours are Bersani’s trademark. Sign in to your Premium Account to read the full interview. [ihc-hide-content ihc_mb_type="show" ihc_mb_who="2,reg" ihc_mb_template="" ] The yacht concept, which has been featured in international media from The Telegraph to CNBC, is designed for 12 guests, with a large master bedroom on the second deck with a round king size double bed with baldachin and outstanding views and a private terrace. In addition, there are five guest suites. Missing over La Belle’s five decks are pool tables and beer kegs, replaced with a spa and beauty centre, fitness club, lavish comfy chairs in front of the fireplace, a place for ladies to chitchat or read a bestseller. Throw in a disco and a cinema for good measure. The idea is to equip the yacht with an ultra-modern stabilising system and state of the art machinery and equipment. And yes, there’s the rooftop helipad (for your gold helicopter, bien sûr). ML: Lidia Bersani Design is located on boulevard d'Italie and you'll be at the Monaco Yacht Show next week. Why did you choose Monaco? LB: Monaco is an amazing place where I can combine work and a feeling of being on permanent vacation. I never seem to feel tired here and it makes me very energetic and active. In addition , Monaco is very cosmopolitan, attracting a lot of important international events and is a meeting place for different people and cultures. In my opinion, it’s the perfect place for my business and for living. ML: Why did you become a luxury interior designer? LB: Designing is my passion. Why luxury? Because of my favourite colours, characteristic of my style, golden accents, my taste and my ideas, it is what makes interiors much more luxurious than the others. Talking about interiors, I design private luxury villas, apartments and spa. But not only interiors. Currently I am working on designing a small palace, which I’m trying to keep unique yet special as a traditional palace used to be, but in a completely modern and different style with, of course, an exceptionally luxurious interior. la belle 1ML: Tell us about La Belle, the conceptual first megayacht for woman. LB: La Belle was designed as a counterpart of today’s luxury megayacht world, which primarily focuses on entertainment and sports for men. I focus on taste, frills and interests of today’s emancipated women who like to be pampered in an environment where they feel at ease, with (or even more) without their boyfriends. ML: What do would-be yacht owners need to consider when choosing to design their yacht? LB: A yacht is like your second home. This is why it’s so important to work with a suitable designer, who can create the style in line with the owner’s tastes. The owner today has the possibility to choose everything: the style, the shape, the arrangement, equipment, everything they need and they like. The days of limited, typical and traditional yacht design are over. Today, we use materials and solutions which have never before been used for yacht design, especially regarding interiors. What’s trendy at the moment is a modern design, a different and outstanding yacht, without any frames and borders. The only limitations are the budget. ML: La Belle the first megayacht for women. What does this tell us about the market? LB: Today’s superyachts are treated as an attribute to male billionaires. Designers in the yachting world are mostly men, and not even one of them thought about designing a feminine yacht. I felt, as a woman, it was my duty to design something specifically for us, where we can feel a woman’s touch. I wanted La Belle to be a bit like a boudoir dressed in the new style. I wanted to change the old stereotype, to open our imagination. I hope from today, the superyacht world will be a part of women style life as well, an attribute of the female billionaire. bellebed The large master bedroom on the second deck is the quietest spot. The round room is fitted with huge surrounding windows to ensure panoramic views from the bed, which is a king-size round double bed surrounded by baldachins in the middle of the room. Crystals columns, the golden wall with roses behind the bed, and ivory coloured silk curtains and decorations plus a private terrace gives direct access from the bedroom. interior 2 main deck Fitted with large surround windows for unobstructed views, the main deck is the real palace. Outside and in, there are luxury lounging areas with comfortable, wide round sofas. Two bars (below) with golden and crystals columns, and a dining division, with a unique oval table are ready to accommodate all 12 guests with a Crystal chandelier over the table. There’s an area for live music, piano and harp to accompany the dinner hour or cocktails (there’s room to dance). All the furniture – table, chairs, sofas and even the piano – come from the limited-edition “La Belle & Rose” collection. interior 1 - main deck library - deck 3

The library with fireplace and bar. This is on the same deck as a small fitness room and sauna, both with large windows and outstanding surround views, connected to an outsize big mosaic Jacuzzi and tanning area. The outer deck is connected by wide impressive stairs to the upper sun deck, with unobstructed views. Lots of spots for tanning and partying.

la belle 4

READ MORE: Monaco Yacht Show Series Original: Irina Peterson READ MORE: Monaco Yacht Show Series Original: Thomas Hill READ MORE: Monaco Yacht Show Series Original: Darrell Hall

[/ihc-hide-content]