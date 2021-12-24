Weather
Holiday classic comes to the stage

By Stephanie Horsman - December 24, 2021

No Christmas season would be complete without The Nutcracker ballet, and this year, the Ballets de Monte-Carlo is giving theatre-goers eight chances to live the magic.  

One of the most beloved ballets of all-time is coming to the Grimaldi Forum’s Salle des Princes to end the year with a bang.

The Nutcracker (Casse-Noisette Compagnie) choreographed by Jean-Christophe Maillot takes this classic holiday adventure tale to another level, adding his unique spin to make nights to remember for both young and old.

The Stahlbaum family remains at the heart of the story, with Clara and Fitz at the centre. The usual setting of a bourgeois home is replaced by a dance studio run by their parents without any flourish or flights of fancy.

On Christmas Eve, the Drosselmeyer Fairy brings an unexpected gift to the troupe in the form of a new choreographer who brings a fantastic life and energy to the mix. A short period of internal struggle between the dancers soon gives way magical journey through a winter wonderland leading to the arrival in the country of Confiturembourg where the fun begins.

Tchaikovsky’s timeless musical score accompanying the ballet will be presented by the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of Kazuki Yamada.

The show runs for an hour and 40 minutes in two acts. The December performances will run every night from the 28th to 31st, with a 7:30pm start. January shows run from the 2nd to the 5th, with the 2nd being a matinee starting at 3pm. The others will commence at 7:30pm.

To reserve tickets or for additional information, visit the ballet’s website at https://www.balletsdemontecarlo.com/fr/saison-2021-2022/mc/casse-noisette-compagnie

 

 

Photo source: Ballets de Monte-Carlo

 

 

 

