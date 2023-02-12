Holiday traffic disruption on Boulevard du Larvotto

Taking advantage of the school holidays when traffic is less dense, the government will instigate preparatory works on boulevard du Larvotto for a new housing project.

Surveys will be conducted ahead of the construction of real estate project ‘Larvotto Supérieur’ and the continued deployment of the thalasso-thermal energy network.

The surveys will be carried out from 13th to 17th February between 7:30am and 7pm, in two places: near the roundabout between boulevard du Larvotto and avenue de Grande-Bretagne, and at the exit of the IM2S Tunnel, in the Monaco-Nice direction.

While the roads will be open and controlled by workers, users are advised to take alternative routes, such as Avenue Princesse Grace.

The ‘Larvotto Supérieur’ state real estate project is part of the National Housing Plan for Monegasques launched by the Prince’s Government in 2019. It provides for the construction of a 31-apartment residential building on the land located between 17 and 21 boulevard du Larvotto.