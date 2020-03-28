Home confinement extended by two weeks

Saturday, March 28, 2020
9 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monaco on Friday, bringing the total to 42, including 1 who is now cured
Prince Albert has ordered the extension of lockdown measures until 15th April, in line with a decision taken in neighbouring France.
Monaco went into lockdown on 17th March, with movement throughout the Principality restricted to “essential” trips only.
In order to continue efforts made over the past 10 days to try to contain the spread of the virus, the travel restriction measures will be extended for a period of two weeks starting next week.
“It is essential to remember that the virus does not circulate alone, it is the movement of people that promotes the pandemic,” said the government in a statement. “It is for this reason that the Princely Government, at the request of H.S.H. the Sovereign Prince, has taken a series of necessary measures to protect the national community.”
Only limited travel to get food and medical supplies, or to assist a vulnerable family member is allowed. A short trip outdoors to walk pets or for individual exercise is also allowed.
Public places not essential to the life of the country remain closed, in particular restaurants, cafes, concert halls, cinemas, casinos and nightclubs.
The only establishments to remain open are food stores and markets, pharmacies, tobacconists, newsagents, gas stations and banks.
The night curfew between 10pm and 5am is also maintained and shops are not allowed to accept the public from 9.30pm.
Police officers will be enforcing the lockdown measures and can issue those who do not comply with a fine of €200.
Photo by Monaco Life, all rights reserved
St. Paul’s Anglican Church has started making online videos of their weekly sermons in English, so parishioners don’t have to miss out during the lockdown.
The National Council says it wants to keep the Condamine and Monte-Carlo markets open, despite the closure of all food markets this week across France.
The government has added psychologists to the team at Monaco’s Covid-19 call centre as a growing number of people seek advice on how to cope with isolation and fear.
The National Council is calling on the Prince’s government to create a makeshift hospital in preparation for a surge in coronavirus cases in the Principality.