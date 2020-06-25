Honda partners with EVER Monaco

READ ALSO

[caption id="attachment_26312" align="alignnone" width="737"]Otto Kern with Ehefrau Naomi Valeska at UNESCO Charity Gala 2012. Photo: Michael Schilling[/caption] The Public Prosecutor Office in Monaco has issued the authorisation to bury the body of German designer Otto Kern, who died December 10. An initial investigation into the circumstances of the death of the long-time Monaco resident has ruled out the influence of alcohol and drugs, bild.de was first to report. The 67-year-old designer fell from his thirteenth floor apartment on avenue Princess Grace, and his body was found the following morning on a first floor terrace. The exact circumstance of Otto Kern's death is still to be determined. Otto Kern is survived by his fourth wife, Naomi Valeska, two ex-wives (his third wife Daniela Filipovic died, 32, in 2004 in a car accident) and three children, Otto Amadeus, Olivier and Candy, from his first two marriages. Model Sarah Kern, was married to the Kern from 1995 to 1999. She told bunte.de, “He was a rock star. He looked like a rock star, he lived like a rock star. He was the most charismatic, handsome man I know. He was a great person – and it's a big loss.”https://monacolife.net/death-announced-in-monaco-of-otto-kern-top-couturier/