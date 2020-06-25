Honda partners with EVER Monaco

Friday, June 26, 2020
A new case of Covid-19 on 24 June brings total in Monaco to 102: 2 home monitored, 95 cured, 1 resident death
Honda will be showcasing its new electric and hybrid vehicles in Monaco as part of an important new partnership deal with EVER Monaco.
The Monaco government is teaming up with Blockchain startup Tokeny Solutions in its first major step to becoming a regulated on-chain finance hub.
We speak to Monaco resident Murat Vargi, founding member of Turkcell and the Mind Your Waste Foundation, entrepreneur, yogi, and philanthropist.
June marks the end of contract for several Red and White players, including powerhouse striker Islam Slimani who was on loan from Leicester City.