Friday, June 26, 2020

A new case of Covid-19 on 24 June brings total in Monaco to 102: 2 home monitored, 95 cured, 1 resident death

Honda partners with EVER Monaco

By Cassandra Tanti - June 25, 2020

Honda will be showcasing its new electric and hybrid vehicles in Monaco as part of an important new partnership deal with EVER Monaco.

EVER Monaco is one of Europe’s largest and longest-standing events dedicated to sustainable mobility and renewable energy sources, and this year they have a heavy-hitting new partner. The French branch of Honda Motors Europe and EVER Monaco announced their new alliance for this year’s event which will run from 10th to 12th September at the Grimaldi Forum.  

Sponsored annually by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation and the Société Monegasque de l’Electricite et du Gaz (SMEG), regular exhibitors at EVER Monaco include big car and two-wheel vehicle manufacturers, energy companies, representatives from the maritime industry, players from the sustainable housing market and institutions dedicated to renewable technology or sustainability in its many forms.  

“The history of our event, of which this is the 15th edition this year, proves how avant-garde EVER Monaco has been, having since 2006 come to share Monaco’s vision for the mobility of tomorrow,” said Bernard Fautrier, President of EVER Monaco. “EVER Monaco has always wanted to associate its event with a leading automaker in the field of electromobility. This is the case today with Honda Motor Europe Ltd Branch France, which becomes for the first year the official partner of our event.”

The new partnership will showcase Honda’s latest electric and hybrid cars, giving both sides a boost in public visibility.

Pierre Guignot, Director of the Automobile Division of Honda France agrees, saying that, “While we are launching the Honda e, our first 100% electric model, the new Jazz Hybrid and the CR-V Hybrid are also in the spotlight. It was a good time to intensify our presence at EVER Monaco through this partnership. Professionals, institutions and the general public will be able to discover our products in a privileged setting, at the heart of an event that has always met our expectations.” 

The event will be set up in the Espace Diaghilev of the Grimaldi Forum for the indoor portion. For those wishing to take vehicles out for a spin, the Ride and Drive area will be extended and a test rack for smaller vehicles will be located inside.

 

 

