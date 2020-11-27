Weather
11 ° C
11°C
Friday, November 27, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

6 new Covid cases on 26 Nov. brings total to 600: 16 hospitalised, 9 resident + 3 in ICU, 2 resident, 28 home monitored, 530 recoveries, 3 deaths

Hoping to head to the slopes this season?

Hoping to head to the slopes this season?

By Stephanie Horsman - November 27, 2020

Holidays in the snow are definitely possible this festive season, although there will be no “skiing” per se any time soon.

In his televised address on Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said coronavirus risks are making it “impossible” for winter sports to resume in December, despite an easing of restrictions on the 15th.

Then, in a rather confusing turn of events, French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Thursday that ski resorts in France will indeed be allowed to open for the holiday season, but that lifts must remain closed.  

“Of course, they will be open to everyone…to go to these resorts to enjoy the pure air of our beautiful mountains. The shops, excluding bars and restaurants, will be open. Simply, all the ski lifts and public utilities will be closed to the public,” the prime minister said.

As mystifying as this news may be, there is more than one way to scale a mountain. Ski-touring is a sport allowing skiers to hike uphill using a piece of fabric attached to the base of skis to prevent slipping, though the extra exertion may not be appealing, or even possible, for all.  

Some resorts, such as Morzine, are preparing for whatever comes and are reminding their clientele that plenty of other outdoor activities are still possible and that shops are open, as are many restaurants, who are offering takeaway fare.  

Jean-Luc Boch, President of France Montagnes, the association of French ski resorts, has reportedly asked for a meeting with the PM to try and sway the decision. In the meantime, they are officially keeping schtum, in the hope that a more favourable outcome will occur.

Germany and Italy have been in accord with France in the idea that ski resorts should remain shuttered through the Christmas season, but Austria and Switzerland are not happy to fall in line.

Austria, whose popular Ischgl resort is thought by many to have been the setting for one of the original super-spreader events early in the Covid crisis, is against staying closed, saying they have learned lessons from last year and would have strict hygiene protocols in place and no apres-ski bars.

Switzerland has already reopened some resorts, and are hoping that social distancing in queues, mandatory mask wearing, and limits or outright bans on apres-ski gatherings will allow at least domestic tourism to go ahead.

France’s line, along with Germany and Italy, is that if one country allows skiers in, the possibility of them returning with the virus goes up, thus creating a whole new wave. The ski resorts in France will be eligible for government compensation, but that is cold comfort for an industry that generates €10 billion annually and employs 120,000 seasonal workers.

A final decision on the matter is expected in the coming days.

 

Photo source: Pixabay

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleMaradona’s footprint on Monaco
Next article1st ground breaking forum on ocean and human health

Editors pics

November 26, 2020 | Local News

Maradona’s footprint on Monaco

As the world mourns the death of football great Diego Maradona, we turn back time to 2003, when the Argentinian legend left his mark – quite literally – on the Principality.

0
November 25, 2020 | Local News

When can I travel through France?

If everything goes to plan, France will gradually come out of lockdown over the coming weeks, meaning travel to second homes and flights out of the French Riviera will resume.

0
November 23, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Guide to getting tested in Monaco

Rapid antigen tests are set to roll out in Monaco soon, becoming the third Covid screening option available. So, which test should you choose, where can you get it, and how much should you pay?

0
November 19, 2020 | Local News

Who were this year’s recognised heroes?

Monaco’s National Day honours not only the country and its prince, but distinguishes those who make the country what it is. This year, the country celebrated its everyday heroes.

0

daily

November 27, 2020 | Local News

1st ground breaking forum on ocean and human health

Cassandra Tanti

The highly anticipated forum ‘Human health and the ocean in a changing world’ will begin on Wednesday, featuring leading experts and ending with the first ‘Declaration of Monaco’.

0
November 27, 2020 | Local News

Hoping to head to the slopes this season?

Stephanie Horsman

Holidays in the snow are definitely possible this festive season, although there will be no “skiing” per se any time soon.

0
November 26, 2020 | Local News

Maradona’s footprint on Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

As the world mourns the death of football great Diego Maradona, we turn back time to 2003, when the Argentinian legend left his mark – quite literally – on the Principality.

0
November 26, 2020 | Local News

Grace Kelly silver screen mask collection

Cassandra Tanti

The Princess Grace Foundation-USA has unveiled a line of face masks inspired by Grace Kelly's iconic fashion looks to help support the creative community in America.

0
MORE STORIES

Africa Eco Race takes off from Monaco...

Local News Staff Writer -
P1060647 The Africa Eco Race from Monaco to Dakar departed Saturday morning at 11 am from Quai Antoine 1er. From December 31 to January 14, competitors driving motorcycles, cars, trucks and 4x4s – and an experimental category for hybrid vehicles – will cross Morocco, Mauritania and Senegal. The off-road race covers a total of 6,054 kilometres, of which 3,812 are total leg kilometres, with the 12th stage and final 292 kilometres from Saint Louis to Lac Rose in Dakar. ecoafrica3The eco-responsible event includes assistance vehicles equipped with photovoltaic panels and, in 2015 (and this year also), team Kamaz Master entered a gas-hybrid truck “to prove that natural gas can be used as fuel”. Discussing the course, Sports Director Rene Metge, said, “The Morocco leg will be challenging and you will have to remain focused to not throw away any chances of shining during the second week in Mauritania, which will be filled with its bunch of difficulties.” He added that racers will experience unforgettable scenery. Race director and Azurean, Jean-Louis Schlesser, commented: "The African economy is promoted by local providers, and the route is defined in close collaboration with the countries authorities to avoid protected areas, such as national parks.” There is also a humanitarian element to the race as participants collect school supplies (notebooks, colour pencils, books etc) and toys – even tennis balls – which are transported by race participants and organisers to various villages and schools of the Meoni Foundation en route. P1060604P1060632Earlier in the year at a press conference, Mr Schelesser stated, “I would first like to thank Kate and Didier, the owners of Stars'n'Bars, for their invaluable support in organizing the start of the 2016 Africa Eco Race from Monaco. I also want to say thank you to all of the Principality of Monaco for having allowed the race to start from the Rock.” Slovakian model (and former Guinness record holder for the longest legs for a female model at nearly 1.24 metres) Adriana Karembeu is a “lover of the African continent and supporting humanitarian projects”. The Monaco resident will be on hand for the official start. From 10 am, Stars’n’Bars will be serving a buffet breakfast. The official rally shop in the port is also open to the public. Long-time Monaco residents, Steven and Penny Gale of Gale Force, will be competing as Team 360. Follow their journey live at www.africarace-live.com/en/ galerally    

Thurs. Dec 14 – Sun. Dec 31...

Local News Staff Writer -
Thursday 14, Friday 15, Friday 29, Saturday 30 December, 8.30 pm; Sunday 31 December, 7 pm and 10 pm, Théâtre des Muses Piano Rigoletto et Tutti Frutti (Piano Rigoletto and Tutti Frutti), a musical production by Alain Bernard, Jean-Claude Islert, and Pascal Légitimus featuring Alain Bernard Information: +377 97 98 10 93