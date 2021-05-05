Weather
11 ° C
11°C
Wednesday, May 5, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

3 Covid cases 4 May, 4 hospitalised, 2 in ICU, 32 home monitored, 2,390 recoveries, 32 deaths, 65 incidence rate, 35% population vaccinated

Hospital receives generous donation

Hospital receives generous donation

By Stephanie Horsman - May 5, 2021

Philanthropist couple Angela and Jean Garavagno have presented the Princess Grace Hospital with a cheque of €2 million, allowing the facility to purchase state-of-the-art equipment and fund critical projects.

The generous donation was handed to the Princess Grace Hospital Centre (CHPG) on Tuesday 4th May by the well-loved local philanthropists.

During the handover ceremony, the couple expressed their thanks to the hospital and also unveiled a donor’s plaque engraved with their names to commemorate the event.

“Being in contact with the CHPG for many years, we have been able to fully appreciate the organisation and efficiency of the various departments as well as the perfect friendliness of the staff. This is the reason why we have decided to make this well-deserved donation,” said Mr and Mrs Garavagno.

According to Director of the CHPG Benoîte de Sevelinges, their donation will allow the hospital to acquire a neuro-navigation system in ENT, a robot for transcranial magnetic stimulation in psychiatry, and a system of hemodynamic monitoring for cardiology. It will also help fund projects for clinical research, palliative care and quality of life at work.

This is not the first act of generosity displayed by the Garavagnos. In April 2019 they donated two villas to be used for social purposes to the Italian town of Trinità near Cuneo. One was given to the Municipality, the other to an elder care facility. This kindness spurred the government to offer them honorary citizenship for “high social and welfare value” just three months later in July 2019.

 

shares
SHARE
Previous article‘Celebrating DeFi and NFTs’
Next articleMonaco gearing up for E-Prix weekend

Editors pics

May 4, 2021 | Local News

Summer flight plan: 66 European cities, 7 international countries

Nice airport has released its summer schedule, showing an acceleration of European flights in June. However, international options will remain limited this year.

0
May 4, 2021 | Local News

Helping businesses to go green

The government has made it easier for businesses to make the ‘energy transition’ and take advantage of a 70% subsidy that is currently on offer.

0
May 3, 2021 | Local News

The stars are aligning in Monaco

The first ever Festival of Stars is launching this May, featuring exclusive dinners by Monaco's Michelin-starred chefs who are partnering up with other award-winning masters.

0
May 3, 2021 | Local News

The winning photos of the Prince’s Environmental Awards

‘Gorilla by the water’ by Kathleen Ricker has taken out the top prize in the inaugural Environmental Photography Award for the 15th anniversary of the Prince's Foundation.

0

daily

May 5, 2021 | Local News

Lebanon school reopens thanks to Monaco associations

Stephanie Horsman

Through the hard work and generosity of three local organisations, the Fréres Saint-Joseph school in Beirut has been able to reopen its doors to 300 students.

0
May 5, 2021 | Local News

Monaco gearing up for E-Prix weekend

Cassandra Tanti

An audience of 6,500 local spectators and small gatherings on terraces and yachts will be allowed for this weekend’s E-Prix. But what will the competition look like?

0
May 5, 2021 | Local News

‘Celebrating DeFi and NFTs’

Cassandra Tanti

Blockchain, DeFi and NFT startups looking to raise funds will meet with a select group of qualified investors at this year’s annual Global Blockchain Congress in Dubai in June.

0
May 5, 2021 | Local News

UN puts drowning on international agenda

Stephanie Horsman

The Princess Charlene Foundation has welcomed a move by the United Nations to adopt a new resolution on drowning prevention with Monaco as co-sponsor.

0
MORE STORIES

Monaco secures digital identity through new partnership

Local News Stephanie Horsman -
The Principality is moving ahead with its plan to give residents a digital identity from 2021, bringing onboard IN Groupe for the design and security of its digital ID programme.

Formula E to finally use full F1...

Local News Cassandra Tanti -
Formula E will be fought out on the full F1 Monaco street circuit in 2021, and ROKiT Venturi told Monaco Life it will make next year’s race even more special for the Monegasque team.