Wednesday, May 5, 2021
News
Monaco Life
3 Covid cases 4 May, 4 hospitalised, 2 in ICU, 32 home monitored, 2,390 recoveries, 32 deaths, 65 incidence rate, 35% population vaccinated
Through the hard work and generosity of three local organisations, the Fréres Saint-Joseph school in Beirut has been able to reopen its doors to 300 students.
An audience of 6,500 local spectators and small gatherings on terraces and yachts will be allowed for this weekend’s E-Prix. But what will the competition look like?
Blockchain, DeFi and NFT startups looking to raise funds will meet with a select group of qualified investors at this year’s annual Global Blockchain Congress in Dubai in June.
The Princess Charlene Foundation has welcomed a move by the United Nations to adopt a new resolution on drowning prevention with Monaco as co-sponsor.