Hospital to put CMB fundraising money to good use

Tuesday, June 23, 2020
A new case of Covid-19 on 22 June brings total in Monaco to 101: 95 cured, 1 resident death, 1 home monitored
Photo: © Manuel Vitali Communications Department
Italian shipyard Benetti has delivered its first-ever 100+ metre superyacht, 'Lana', and she could be all yours to charter for a cool €2 million a week.
The government has begun phase three of its free Covid screening campaign at the Espace Léo Ferré, welcoming all those who missed out during the first two rounds of testing.
Compagnie Monegasque de Banque has handed over a cheque for close to half a million euros to the Princess Grace Hospital after an incredibly successful fundraising campaign.
The overall economic performance of Monaco was down significantly in the first quarter of this year as the Principality grappled with the effects of the Covid-19 crisis. The only sectors to buck the trend were finance, real estate and construction.