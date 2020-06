Hospital to put CMB fundraising money to good use

Berry Bros & Rudd has launched a “rare” single cask Scotch whisky from Speyside distillery The Glenrothes that was personally selected by Prince Albert II of Monaco, and presented at the Monte Carlo Whisky Festiva l at the Metropole last weekend. The Glenrothes 1992 Dow’s Single Cask was drawn from 27 shortlisted casks personally selected by Prince Albert. The new offering is the second whisky to join The Grimaldi Collection; a selection of 10 single cask Scotch malt whiskies from different distilleries handpicked by Prince Albert II, over a period of five years. Just 322 bottles of this single cask whisky were drawn and each bottle has been individually numbered and signed. Ronnie Cox, brands heritage director for The Glenrothes, said: “We are delighted that Prince Albert selected The Glenrothes for his latest collaboration. The initial 27 casks were shortlisted down to three, and members of the Monte Carlo Whisky Society alongside Prince Albert discussed the merits of each casks highly unusual expression. After considerable debate the Dow’s Port wood-finish cask filled with whisky distilled in 1992 was selected. This cask now becomes only the second bottling to join the The Grimaldi Collection.” The Glenrothes 1992 Dow’s Single Cask Whisky will be available online from lamaisondecosse.com Article first published November 9, 2016.