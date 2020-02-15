Weather
Saturday, February 15, 2020

Prince Albert completes historic dive to the 'Midnight Zone' for ocean research

Hôtel de Paris earns 5th star

Hôtel de Paris earns 5th star

By Cassandra Tanti - February 15, 2020

The Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo has received a 5th star, the highest level, in the international rankings of the esteemed Forbes Travel Guide 2020.

The rankings are carried out each year by the prestigious American publication who selects the best of the best hotels, restaurants, spas and resorts around the globe, based on a select criteria of excellence.

The additional star recognises the extraordinary work done by the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo’s teams since their reopening last year and celebrates the successful reincarnation of the iconic establishment. This award sets the hotel apart as being the sole property on the French Riviera to be presented with the five-star distinction.

The ongoing history of high standards, thoroughness and exceptional service that sets the Hôtel de Paris apart and that has been the impetus for the award, uses more than 900 indicators based on criteria such as customer service and satisfaction, use of a broad choice of luxury products, general comfort and top shelf amenities. Fifty roving inspectors travel the world anonymously examining establishments and select only those who meet their strict high-quality standards.

“We are proud to receive this Five Star award issued by Forbes Travel Guide 2020,” said Ivan Artolli, Managing Director of the Hôtel de Paris. “This award recognises the skills and know-how of the teams at the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo who work to satisfy demanding international customers.”

Inspectors who visited the hotel particularly noted the stunning architecture, which has recently been enhanced from its original Belle Époque facade by architects Gabriel Viora and Richard Martinet. Rooms have been meticulously upgraded, including two ‘Diamond Suites’, the Princess Grace Suite and the Prince Rainier III Suite. The hotel was also noted for its fantastic wine cellar, which carries over 350,000 bottles.

A total of 1,898 establishments have been granted a place in the listings, including only 432 five star establishments.

“If the list of the best rooms in the world, selected by the Forbes Travel Guide includes the most beautiful accommodation, the interest goes beyond the appearance of the room,” said Filip Boye, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. “Each hotel on this list has been thoroughly tested and found to be extremely comfortable, quiet, and offering superior services and technological amenities. Travellers who go there will bathe in luxury, to their delight.”

 

Photos courtesy: SBM Monte Carlo

 

 

