Hôtel Metropole Monte-Carlo remains a favourite

The Hôtel Metropole Monte-Carlo has again claimed a spot in the top 10 hotels in France, ranking seventh overall in Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards.

It is the sixth consecutive year that the Hôtel Metropole Monte-Carlo has made the top 10 in France, and the first and only hotel in Monaco, in the prestigious ranking.

“We are very proud of the renewed recognition of the readers of Condé Nast Traveler,” said Serge Ethuin, Managing Director. “This prestigious award is the result of the daily dedication of our collaborators to offer the highest level of hospitality to our guests who are increasingly looking for a tailor-made experience. They want to find exceptional locations and a genuine customer experience based on real human relationships. At the Hôtel Metropole Monte-Carlo, we are keen to offer this type of emotion, we know our guests personally and this explains why we have so many returned guests”.

The hotel is in the middle of an ambitious renovation that is transforming both the seen and unseen aspects of this Monegasque palace, built in 1886.

More than 240,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to provide a full snapshot of the top places they enjoyed this year and can’t wait to return to next. The Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry.

The Grand-Hotel du Cap-Ferrat was ranked 8th, and the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo 13th. The full list of winners can be found here.

Photo above by Monaco Life