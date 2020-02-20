Hottest winter in over two decades

READ ALSO

[caption id="attachment_30649" align="alignnone" width="984"]Elio Eduardo Rodriguez Perdomo, Ambassador of Cuba; Alain Francis Gustave Ilboudo, Ambassador of Burkina Faso; Isabelle Hudon, Ambassador of Canada; Marie-Catherine Caruso-Ravera, Director of Diplomatic and Consular Relations; Richard Milanesio, Counsellor in the Cabinet of the Sovereign Prince, and HE Emil Druc, Ambassador of Moldova. © Directorate of Communication / Manuel Vitali[/caption] On Tuesday, April 24, Marie-Catherine Caruso-Ravera, Director of Diplomatic and Consular Relations, received, at a luncheon held at the Hermitage Hotel, HE Alain Francis Gustave Ilboudo, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Burkina Faso; HE Isabelle Hudon, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Canada; HE Elio Eduardo Rodriguez Perdomo, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Cuba; and HE Emil Druc, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Moldova, who had presented their Letters of Credence to the Sovereign Prince in the morning. After four years spent in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as Foreign Affairs Advisor, HE Alain Francis Gustave Ilboudo joined, in 1993, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Burkina Faso (MAE) of which he became Director of Political Affairs, then Counsellor Technical. He was then appointed, First Counsellor at his country's Embassy in Copenhagen, in 1999, Minister Counsellor at the Embassy in Paris, in 2001, Ambassador, Secretary General of the MFA in 2006, and Ambassador to Brazil, Bolivia, Peru and finally Chile. President and Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce from 2004 to 2008, HE Isabelle Hudon joined Sun Life Financial Quebec in 2010 as President. She was among the top finalists in the Top 25 of Quebec's Financial Industry, Finance and Investment and was named one of Canada's Top 100 Most Powerful Women. She is co-founder of a movement to strengthen the presence of women in the business world. HE Elio Eduardo Rodriguez Perdomo began his diplomatic career in 1990 at the Cuban Ministry of External Relations. In 1998, he joined the Cuban Embassy in France as First Counsellor, and in July 2001 he was promoted to Cuban Ambassador to the Netherlands. He was subsequently appointed to Belgium and Luxembourg. In 2004, he returned to the Cuban Ministry of External Relations where he became Deputy Director of Europe, then Director of Europe and Canada. HE Dr Emil Druc has spent a large part of his career at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova, as Deputy Director, at the Europe Directorate, then at the Directorate of International Organizations. He joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration in 2006, where he will occupy the position of Director for Multilateral Cooperation from 2015 to 2017. He was promoted Ambassador of Moldova to Sweden in 2010.https://monacolife.net/american-ambassador-received-by-prince-albert/