How Monaco supports the world’s poorest countries

Tuesday, January 4, 2022
Monaco’s contribution to the developing world doubled in less than a decade to reach €22 million in 2020, according to a new report by IMSEE, and the Principality continues to give generously despite the global pandemic.
Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash
The gruelling Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race was marked by strong winds and rough seas. In the end, it was Monaco-registered Black Jack that took home the title with a time of just over 2 days and 12 hours.
Fully vaccinated people who test positive for Covid in France will now only be required to isolate for seven days rather than 10 in an effort prevent another halt to the economy.
Decimated by Covid and injury, AS Monaco still managed to ease past Quevilly-Rouen in the Coupe de France on Sunday to seal their place in the round of 16.
Brazilian defender Vanderson has joined ASM from Gremio for an €11 million fee, amidst heavy interest from around the continent including AC Milan and Brentford.