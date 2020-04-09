How not to achieve behavioural change

Friday, April 10, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
The number of people officially infected with Covid-19 has risen to 81 in Monaco: 4 cured, 10 hospitalised, 5 in ICU
As applied behavioural finance specialists, the team at Panthera Solutions in Monaco look at the current “crisis as opportunity” revival during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic through their lense.
Never let a crisis go to waste – a truism which has become popular again in recent weeks.
The government has bolstered some of the support systems it introduced recently for businesses in the Principality.
Banking giant Barclays has announced the launch of a £100 million package in an effort to help those most affected by the Covid-19 epidemic.
As lockdown continues, the fire brigade of Monaco is taking additional steps to ensure the rules of confinement are respected, notably by integrating a drone as part of its public safety repertoire.
The Assembly has unanimously re-elected Stéphane Valeri as President of the National Council, with Brigitte Boccone-Pagès remaining as Vice-President.