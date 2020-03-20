How prepared is the CHPG for the Covid-19 crisis?

Friday, March 20, 2020
The Palace has revealed that Prince Albert II of Monaco has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus but says that his health “raises no concern”
The Princess Grace Hospital has detailed exactly how it has been preparing for the Covid-19 epidemic, including adding staff and activating a crisis unit.
Prince Albert has congratulated the new Living Environment Preservation Unit (UPCV) at a special presentation at the Place du Palais.
Monaco food stores are now dedicating one hour per day to serving only elderly shoppers.