Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
scattered clouds
13.6 ° C
16 °
11.1 °
82%
1.5kmh
40%
Sat
14 °
Sun
14 °
Mon
10 °
Tue
10 °
Wed
10 °
Friday, March 20, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

The Palace has revealed that Prince Albert II of Monaco has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus but says that his health “raises no concern”

How prepared is the CHPG for the Covid-19 crisis?

How prepared is the CHPG for the Covid-19 crisis?

By Cassandra Tanti - March 20, 2020

The Princess Grace Hospital has detailed exactly how it has been preparing for the Covid-19 epidemic, including the addition of extra staff and activating a crisis unit.

The Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco has been in a “white plan” situation for the past few weeks, anticipating a swell in patients as the number of Covid-19 cases grows.

The hospital says this plan includes asking all hospital staff to remain on-call, the cancellation of appointments and activities not deemed absolutely necessary, the activation of a crisis unit, the suspension of visits to patients in the gerontology units and strict limitations on visits to patients in other wards.

The measures currently being undertaken are by no means set in stone, and the hospital is reserving the right to add new conditions as the needs arise.  

The hospital community is being mobilised and kept up-to-date on all the current happenings surrounding the virus and have anticipated the need to recruit additional medical and paramedical assistance to handle caseloads if they exceed a threshold.

Meanwhile, the administration is doing all they can to ensure the safety of those charged with helping the sick, enforcing protocols to keep the healers from falling ill themselves.

If the situation deteriorates, there is an operational plan in place that will expand on the dedicated 24 bed hospital unit already in place to free up more beds.

Coordination amongst health care workers outside the hospital has also been activated. City Medicine, CCM and IM2S are all prepared to act if necessary, to assist the hospital in their tasks.

A remote consultation service is also being deployed. This will allow medical specialists to monitor patients who do not require hospitalisation via a secure app. This could be instrumental in the coming weeks as a way to free up personnel who must handle other urgent or life-threatening situations.

Across the border in France, things are also ramping up. The Chinese have sent a large shipment of medical supplies such as masks, medical gloves and protective suits to assist the steep jump in cases. Additionally, the construction of makeshift hospitals are being proposed in eastern France, the area hardest hit, housing roughly 30 intensive care beds.

The proposal of these temporary hospitals come on the heels of an unprecedented peacetime move whereby the French army has started the evacuation of critically ill patients from the east of France in order to ease pressure on the local hospitals, particularly of Colmar and Mulhouse. The patients are being transferred to military hospitals in the south. This move is expected to be the first of several such airlifts.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleOnline screenings from Audio-Visual Institute

Editors pics

March 18, 2020 | Local News

Priority hour for the elderly

Monaco food stores are now dedicating one hour per day to serving only elderly shoppers.

0
March 16, 2020 | Local News

Serge Telle tests positive for Covid-19

Monaco’s Minister of State Serge Telle has tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the Principality's 9th confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.

0
December 25, 2019 | Local News

Top story: Positioning Monaco in digital world: the plan

The Prince's Government has delivered its vision of Monaco’s digital transformation, which has been developed over the past 12 months.

0
October 19, 2019 | Local News

New tech lab to fast track digital transition of schools

The government is equipping teachers with the knowledge and tools they need to shape a generation of digital savvy students with the launch of a new tech laboratory. ‘EduLab Monaco’ was inaugurated on Thursday 17th October by HSH Prince Albert II. It forms part of the #ExtendedMonaco program and provides a space for teachers to […]

0

daily

March 20, 2020 | Local News

How prepared is the CHPG for the Covid-19 crisis?

Cassandra Tanti

The Princess Grace Hospital has detailed exactly how it has been preparing for the Covid-19 epidemic, including adding staff and activating a crisis unit.

0
March 19, 2020 | Local News

Prince tests positive for new coronavirus

Cassandra Tanti

The Palace has revealed that Prince Albert II of Monaco has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus but says that his health “raises no concern”.

0
March 19, 2020 | Local News

New police unit presented at the palace

Stephanie Horsman

Prince Albert has congratulated the new Living Environment Preservation Unit (UPCV) at a special presentation at the Place du Palais.

0
March 18, 2020 | Local News

Priority hour for the elderly

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco food stores are now dedicating one hour per day to serving only elderly shoppers.

0
MORE STORIES

Sun. March 11 – It’s Carnival Time!

Local News Staff Writer -
Until Sunday 11 March, Musée océanographique de Monaco: It's Carnival Time!  Free admission for children in fancy dress (up to 12 years old inclusive).  A full programme of events and activities for the holidays:  360° films, touch pool, feeding the animals in the touch pool and much more. Further Information:  +377 93 15 36 00

Thurs. June 15 – A charity evening...

Local News Staff Writer -
Thursday 15 June, 7 pm, Yacht Club de Monaco A charity evening organised by and in aid of Monaco Disease Power to mark the association’s tenth anniversary Information: 06 07 93 23 56