How to get involved in the beach clean-up organised for Èze

Saturday is World Clean-Up Day and to celebrate, The Animal Fund is asking people to join them in tidying up the beach in Èze, gathering plastic waste that would otherwise find its way into the sea.
The Animal Fund (TAF) is a non-profit marine conservation association registered in France, Monaco, the United Kingdom, and Denmark that focuses on protecting the ocean as well as saving dolphins and whales from pollution, overfishing and maltreatment.
In honour of World Clean-Up Day, the organisation is hosting a beach clean-up in Èze alongside Blue Coast Brewery, Fonds Bleu Diving and the Village of Èze, to get rid of the rubbish and plastic waste littering the coastline and endangering marine life.
Participants will be provided with gloves and trash bags for the work part of the event, while educational quizzes, refreshments and entertainment will also be organised. The clean-up will be all the more poignant by knowing that millions of other people all over the planet will be doing the exact same thing at the exact same time, and together a difference will be made.
TAF’s work is highly education-based, and to get the word out, they collaborate with 55 schools and 12 universities on awareness programmes and events. Among TAF’s numerous campaigns, their primary one is to stop the use of single-use plastics, replacing them with sustainable alternatives. Additionally, they advocate the change of consumer habits by consuming less plastic in general.
In 2022 alone, they have spearheaded a multitude of conferences, clean-up operations, talks, workshops, and exhibitions.
The World Clean-Up Day Èze event will take place on Saturday 17th September from 10am to 12pm on Èze Beach. To sign up, email info@theanimalfund.net and for more information, visit the website on https://theanimalfund.net/en/news/events/
Photo of Eze beach by Cassandra Tanti, Monaco Life