How-to guide: Registering a vehicle in Monaco

Registering a car in Monaco may seem a bit daunting, but this simple guide will help make it easy as one-two-three.

Administrative tasks like registering a new or used vehicle used to be a serious time-taker, but in today’s more streamlined world, it is a matter of a few forms, which can be accessed online, collecting the relevant documents and scheduling an appointment, which can be handled by phone, internet or email.

WHO CAN REGISTER A CAR IN MONACO

Any person who resides or whose company is domiciled in the Principality can register a new or used car in Monaco.

Monaco residents will need to prove their residency by showing either a national ID card or a national passport with proof of address (gas or electricity bill from the SMEG, rental agreement), or a valid residence permit.

Professionals who are company owners or staff, individuals or legal entities “authorised to exercise a professional, commercial or industrial activity, or to operate an association and who are resident in the Principality” are also permitted to register a vehicle in Monaco so long as they are currently operational.

Non-trading companies are excluded from registering vehicles.

REQUESTING THE NECESSARIES

An online form to ask for a registration certificate and license plates can found on the https://monservicepublic.gouv.mc/ website and must first be filled out by anyone registering a vehicle. A person registering a used car must fill out an additional one-page form, the Certificate of Sale or Transfer of a Used Vehicle, to ensure a used vehicle transfer was done properly between the two parties.

Several documents must also be submitted including proof of identity, meaning a valid residency permit, Monaco passport or national ID card, an invoice with all particulars from the seller such as their name, address, car serial number, odometer readings, and amount sold for, and any pertinent reports, inspections and conformity checks related to the vehicle. Anything being submitted must be in French or translated into French or it will not be accepted.

Cars coming from outside France and Monaco will follow the same general protocol and will need the same proofs, with a few extras, depending on the country of origin. For example, if the car is coming from outside the European Union, there must be a signed, dated receipt showing the payment of customs duties issued by the Douane, the French Customs Authorities.

APPLYING FOR AND RECEIVING PLATES

Once all documents are in order, the vehicle owner can make an appointment at the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Office, which can be done online, via e-mail or by calling the office directly.

On the day of the rendezvous, the applicant must bring all paperwork as well as a preferred payment method. Once the agent has given the all-clear that everything is in order, they will arrange a date and time to pick up the registration certificate and number plates within 72 hours. If the agent does not set a pick-up time, this can be done using the same avenues as the original appointment.

VINTAGE CARS

Any vehicle over 30-years-old can be registered as a vintage car by owner request. Vehicles registered this way may only be driven occasionally at rallies or other events where the participation of a specific type of vehicle is required. It is not a requirement for cars over 30-years-old be registered as such, though, and the owner can choose to register them under the same rules as standard cars.

For all information, forms and requirements, the Monegasque government has set up websites in English with step-by-step instructions and specifics. A full list of what is needed for new car purchases can be found here https://monservicepublic.gouv.mc/en/themes/transport-and-mobility/vehicle-registration/registration-and-plates/how-to-register-a-new-vehicle and for used cars here https://monservicepublic.gouv.mc/en/themes/transport-and-mobility/vehicle-registration/registration-and-plates/how-to-register-a-used-vehicle

Photo credit: Damian Ochrymowicz on Unsplash