Weather
6 ° C
6°C
Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

6 Covid cases 14 Apr, 18 hospitalised, 5 in ICU, 39 home monitored, 2,266 recoveries, 30 deaths, 121 incidence rate, 31.48% population vaccinated

How useful are Covid self-tests?

How useful are Covid self-tests?

By Stephanie Horsman - April 14, 2021

Covid nasal self-tests have been trickling into pharmacies in France since 12th April, but how effective are they?

The long-awaited nasal auto-tests for Covid were meant to land in pharmacies in Nice on Monday, but due to a delay, they are now arriving mid-week.

Many see these tests as a comforting way to ensure they are not positive for the virus without taking time away from busy schedules to go to the doctor, but these tests are not entirely fool-proof and must be used correctly to get reliable results.

“Self-tests are not diagnostic tools, they are screening tools. They are much less sensitive considering that it is taken in the nose but in a much shallower way than for nasopharyngeal tests,” explained Philippe de Meester, Director General of the PACA Regional Health Agency.

“If these self-tests are negative, that does not mean that we can permit everything. We must maintain barrier gestures. If they are positive, then a more reliable PCR test must be carried out, because those are capable of detecting the virus in 95% of cases.”

This leads many to ask if these new self-tests are muddying already murky waters. There are scientists who don’t fully believe in the effectiveness of these unattended tests, as the possibility of incorrect usage is high, despite correct usage returning 80% accurate results.

Germany has been using these types of tests for months, and the general population don’t have much faith in them. The self-tests are not being accepted by many as valid. In order to access a non-essential business, a negative test must be presented, but most only accept those coming from an official lab.

In France, the Haute Autorité de Santé (HAS) had given the green light for the deployment of self-tests but states that any positive result must then be confirmed by a PCR test to count it as a positive case as well as to detect any possible variants.

Seven kits are for sale, including four produced in China, two by Swiss companies and one by French distributer, AAZ. The price is set at €6 until 15th May, when the cost drops significantly to €2.50. The tests will not be available online.

The person taking the test obtains a sample with a swab provided and puts the swab in a tube with a solution. Results take roughly half an hour and positive results are indicated by a change in colour of a band.

Use is restricted to asymptomatic people over 15 years of age, two times per week. The government hopes to be able to expand the usage to schools in upcoming months.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articlePhoto competition in Fontvieille
Next articlePrestigious art prize gets new artistic director

Editors pics

April 6, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Award winning chefs unite for good cause

SBM chefs are tantalising the tastebuds of those less fortunate, creating over 300 three-course lunches to be distributed by Monegasque charity Solidarpole.

0
March 30, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

First report on health impact of Covid

IMSEE has provided a clear snapshot of the health and mortality impact of Covid-19 in 2020 on the Principality in a comprehensive new report.

0
March 10, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Monaco to boost arsenal with AstraZeneca vaccine

Vaccine stocks will be replenished in Monaco by the end of the week with the arrival of thousands more doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, as well as the AstraZeneca vaccine by the end of March.

0
February 19, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Committee unveils 2nd women’s rights report

The latest report on women’s rights in Monaco has just been released, detailing the advances made in 2020 including the tabling of a new bill to strengthen legislation on sexual violence.

0

daily

April 14, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

How useful are Covid self-tests?

Stephanie Horsman

Covid nasal self-tests have been trickling into pharmacies in France since 12th April, but how effective are they?

0
April 8, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

EMA officially confirms AstraZeneca blood clot link

Stephanie Horsman

The European Medicines Agency will list blood clotting as a rare side effect of the AstraZeneca vaccine but maintains that the shot is saving lives and its use should be continued.

0
April 6, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

EMA official links AstraZeneca vaccine and thrombosis

Cassandra Tanti

A top official in the European Medicines Agency has said that there was a link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots.

0
April 6, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Award winning chefs unite for good cause

Stephanie Horsman

SBM chefs are tantalising the tastebuds of those less fortunate, creating over 300 three-course lunches to be distributed by Monegasque charity Solidarpole.

0
MORE STORIES

More lockdown restrictions removed

Tuesday marks the next phase in the easing of restrictions in France, offering people a glimmer of hope for summer.

Can Monaco maintain the course?

The circulation of Covid-19 continues its downward trend, with new figures revealing that the incidence rate has almost halved in a week. But authorities are not letting their guard down.