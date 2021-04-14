How useful are Covid self-tests?

Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Lifestyle & Wellbeing
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
6 Covid cases 14 Apr, 18 hospitalised, 5 in ICU, 39 home monitored, 2,266 recoveries, 30 deaths, 121 incidence rate, 31.48% population vaccinated
Covid nasal self-tests have been trickling into pharmacies in France since 12th April, but how effective are they?
The European Medicines Agency will list blood clotting as a rare side effect of the AstraZeneca vaccine but maintains that the shot is saving lives and its use should be continued.
A top official in the European Medicines Agency has said that there was a link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots.
SBM chefs are tantalising the tastebuds of those less fortunate, creating over 300 three-course lunches to be distributed by Monegasque charity Solidarpole.