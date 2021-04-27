HPV: boys need vaccinating too

Health authorities in Monaco are encouraging young boys to take advantage of the free HPV vaccination and help limit the risk of cervical cancer in women.

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) infections are easy to catch and are the cause of most cervical cancers in women.

Vaccination and screening are the two most effective ways to combat cervical cancer, and vaccinations are already recommended for young girls in the Principality between 11 and 14 years of age.

But HPV can be spread from males to females, through any skin-to-skin contact in the genital area, therefore health authorities also recommend that boys be vaccinated.

Vaccinating boys protects unvaccinated girls and women from infection and therefore the risk of uterine and vulvar cancer.

According to the latest recommendations from health authorities, HPV vaccination is recommended from the age of 11 for both girls and boys. It is administered in two doses spaced six to 13 months apart. These two intramuscular injections are necessary for effective protection.

“The vaccine against Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is not compulsory, but it is strongly recommended for young girls and young boys,” said the government in a statement on Tuesday.

The vaccinations are available from a general practitioner, a paediatrician or a gynaecologist and are covered up to 80% by Monaco health insurance funds.

The Prince’s Government covers the remaining 20%, as part of the current vaccination campaign for people who do not have mutual or complementary insurance.

