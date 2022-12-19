Hugo Micallef remains unbeaten after fifth professional victory

Hugo Micallef – “The Fresh Prince of Monaco” – remains undefeated in professional boxing after beating Lesther Lara in Nantes to register a fifth victory for the welterweight boxer.

The Monégasque boxer beat the more experienced Nicaraguan by unanimous decision after six rounds in the Parc des Expositions de la Beaujoire in Nantes on Saturday night, adding to his four other professional victories against Ezequiel Gregores, Gonzalo Omar Manriquez, Mauro Loli and Illias Kallouch.

Micallef responded well after a late change to the bout. The Monegasque, on the books at Top Rank, was initially meant to fight Mexican boxer Jose Angel Rosales Romero, but for a late change just days before the fight.

In the search for a sixth-consecutive professional victory, Micallef is expected to fight again early in 2023, although no date has yet been lined up.

