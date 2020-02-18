Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
clear sky
8.8 ° C
11 °
2.8 °
71%
3.1kmh
0%
Wed
13 °
Thu
12 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
13 °
Sun
13 °
Wednesday, February 19, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

New symposium to highlight the risks human activities expose the oceans to and the threats that those activities pose to human health

Human health and the ocean

Human health and the ocean

By Cassandra Tanti - February 18, 2020

The risks that ocean degradation pose to human health will be the focus of a high-level symposium coming up in May at One Monte Carlo, organised by key institutions in Monaco and supported by the World Health Organisation.

Interactions between the oceans and human health are numerous, complex and yet largely unknown to most of the public, stakeholders and the scientific community.

That is why the Scientific Centre of Monaco (CSM) and the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation will organise an International Scientific Symposium titled ‘Human Health and the Ocean in a Changing World’ from 11th to 13th of May at the One Monte Carlo Conference Centre. It will be held under the patronage of His Serene Highness Prince Albert II and in partnership with many international institutions and stakeholders including the WHO, CNRS, Boston College, Scripps Institute, and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

The purpose of the symposium is to provide an update on the various risks human activities expose the oceans to, and the threats that those activities and the resulting ocean degradation pose to human health, but also to consider the various benefits that the ocean can bring to the health and wellbeing of populations.

The symposium is expected to attract around 250 scientists, researchers and physicians as well as journalists, policy makers and other stakeholders such as NGOs.

 

Photo: Pixabay

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleHundreds join in Pink Ribbon Monaco Walk

Editors pics

February 17, 2020 | News

Win 2 Metabolic Balance programmes

Our Premium Rewards partner Metabolic Balance is giving away TWO nutrition programs, valued at over 900€ each!

0
February 14, 2020 | News

Insider tips: the best of Courchevel

International TV presenter Kristina Guberman shares her favourite hotspots at luxury ski resort Courchevel.

0
February 4, 2020 | News

Interview: Georges Gambarini, Smart City Program Manager

Georges Gambarini talks about what it means to be a Smart City, why we need 5G, and the exciting new technology that is set to roll out in 2020.

0
January 29, 2020 | News

Interview: Fabrice Marquet

Fabrice Marquet talks to Monaco Life about developing the Principality’s first ever business incubator MonacoTech and moving on to his next venture, Monaco Foundry.

0

daily

February 18, 2020 | News

Hundreds join in Pink Ribbon Monaco Walk

Cassandra Tanti

The 9th edition of the Pink Ribbon Monaco Walk has been a huge success, with close to 200 participants dressing in pink and supporting a very important cause.

0
February 18, 2020 | News

Monaco auto show to feature new technology cars

Stephanie Horsman

The exciting future of automobiles and new transport technologies will be showcased during the Automobile and Mobility Innovation Show 2020 at Port Hercule.

0
February 18, 2020 | News

Saving the Med’s heritage sites

Stephanie Horsman

Major accomplishments in preserving the Mediterranean’s rich cultural heritage will be the focus of the upcoming RIMM meeting, which brings together experts from several different fields of study. 

0
February 18, 2020 | News

Monaco’s Medieval adventures

Stephanie Horsman

Knights in shining armour, clashes between heroic warriors and gallant chivalrous acts were alive and well for one day only at the Buhurt Prime medieval combat championships played out under the Chapiteau in Fontvieille.

0
MORE STORIES

Sat. Apr 22 – Sun. Apr 23...

Local News Staff Writer -
Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 April, Variety Theatre 12th Modern Jazz Dance Competition, organised by Baletu Arte Jazz Information: 06 81 52 56 37

Monaco Life talks to Victoria Silvstedt

Local News Cassandra Tanti -
Television personality, entrepreneur and model Victoria Silvstedt took time out of her busy schedule to talk to Monaco Life about Monte Carlo Fashion Week