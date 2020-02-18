The risks that ocean degradation pose to human health will be the focus of a high-level symposium coming up in May at One Monte Carlo, organised by key institutions in Monaco and supported by the World Health Organisation.

Interactions between the oceans and human health are numerous, complex and yet largely unknown to most of the public, stakeholders and the scientific community.

That is why the Scientific Centre of Monaco (CSM) and the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation will organise an International Scientific Symposium titled ‘Human Health and the Ocean in a Changing World’ from 11th to 13th of May at the One Monte Carlo Conference Centre. It will be held under the patronage of His Serene Highness Prince Albert II and in partnership with many international institutions and stakeholders including the WHO, CNRS, Boston College, Scripps Institute, and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

The purpose of the symposium is to provide an update on the various risks human activities expose the oceans to, and the threats that those activities and the resulting ocean degradation pose to human health, but also to consider the various benefits that the ocean can bring to the health and wellbeing of populations.

The symposium is expected to attract around 250 scientists, researchers and physicians as well as journalists, policy makers and other stakeholders such as NGOs.

Photo: Pixabay